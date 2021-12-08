OPPO teases retractable camera concept ahead of Inno Day 2021

What you need to know
- OPPO has teased a "self-developed retractable camera" for smartphones.
- The company will formally unveil the new camera design at its Inno Day event next week.
- OPPO is also planning to showcase a new NPU and a pair of smart AR glasses at the event.
OPPO has posted a short teaser video on its official Twitter page, giving us our first look at its new "self-developed retractable camera." As can be seen in the video below, the new module appears to be water-resistant and can automatically retract when the phone is dropped.
Going by the markings visible on the camera module, OPPO is using a 1/1.56" sensor paired with a 50mm-equivalent lens and an f/2.4 aperture. However, it isn't clear if the module will be used as a telephoto camera. Fortunately, we won't have to wait very long to find out, as OPPO's Inno Day 2021 event is set to kick off on December 14.
The retractable camera module won't be the only new tech that OPPO will showcase next week. The company has confirmed that a new "cutting-edge" NPU and a pair of smart AR glasses will be unveiled on the first day of the event. On the second day of the event, OPPO is set to launch a new "flagship product."
Last year, OPPO had introduced a rollable smartphone concept called the OPPO X 2021 at its Inno Day event. While the company hasn't announced any plans of launching a rollable phone yet, recent rumors suggest OPPO's first foldable phone might debut before the end of the year.
The phone is tipped to feature an 8-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. In the camera department, OPPO's answer to the best foldable phones from Samsung will apparently have a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP selfie shooter.
