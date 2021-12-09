The Moto 360 (the real 2015 Moto 360, not the 2020 imposter) was not a perfect piece of wearable technology. The battery life sucked, only barely lasting a working day with the always-on display enabled. It was sluggish even by the standards of Android Wear at the time, thanks to its unusual choice of CPU. And it had that frequently ridiculed "flat tire" display cutout, a necessity because of the LCD tech that was used to allow edge-to-edge watch faces. But even today it's one of my favorite wearables of all time, precisely because it was so unorthodox. It wasn't trying to take a traditional watch design and shoehorn smart technology into it. Instead, as a product of the golden age of Motorola design under Jim Wicks, it tried to imagine how a watch would look if it were built, from the ground up, for the smartphone age.

