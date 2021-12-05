What you need to know
- Official marketing images of the rumored Google Pixel Watch have cropped up.
- Google's first smartwatch will likely run Wear OS 3 at launch.
- The wearable is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.
Google has been skipping developing its own Wear OS smartwatch for many years, despite having the resources to do so, let alone its long-standing Android wearable platform. However, renders of the Google Pixel Watch surfaced earlier this year, courtesy of Jon Prosser, raising hopes that Google's first smartwatch would be released soon.
While the long-awaited Pixel Watch did not make an appearance alongside the Google Pixel 6 series in October, a new report emerged a few days ago claiming that the smartwatch would be unveiled early next year. A new leak now gives us what looks like a solid proof that Google is indeed preparing to launch its own Wear OS smartwatch soon.
Jon Prosser has revealed what appear to be official marketing images of the Pixel Watch, which corroborate previous rumors about its design. The marketing images show a round watch body with no bezel. It will also most likely have standard health tracking capabilities as well as proprietary bands. You can watch more images below:
It's also possible that the smartwatch will run Google's Wear OS 3, a version of the platform created in collaboration with Samsung. Only Samsung's best Android smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, currently support Wear OS 3.
That said, Wear OS 3 is expected to arrive on more wearables in the middle of 2022, including future Fossil Gen 6 models and select Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches. In light of the most recent leak, the Pixel Watch appears to be a worthy addition to that list.
The watch is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, ahead of the scheduled Wear OS 3 rollout to more smartwatches.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A year-old flagship might just give you the best bang for your buck
In late 2021, a discounted 2020 flagship can still be a fantastic buy. Here's why!
Samsung needs to bring back its iPod competitor
I don't want to buy an iPod Touch. Since I want a reasonably priced PMP with acceptable audio hardware that can install a few crucial apps, I might have to.
VoLTE: How to use it and why you should care
VoLTE — or Voice over LTE — is the new standard for calling throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Not only does it facilitate much higher call quality between cell phones, but it allows devices to stay connected to LTE while on a call, improving data speeds for everyone.
Here are the best Nest cameras on the market right now
Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up the best Google Nest cameras on the market right now. So whether you want to use the security camera indoors or outdoors, we've got you covered.