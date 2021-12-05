What you need to know Official marketing images of the rumored Google Pixel Watch have cropped up.

Google's first smartwatch will likely run Wear OS 3 at launch.

The wearable is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Google has been skipping developing its own Wear OS smartwatch for many years, despite having the resources to do so, let alone its long-standing Android wearable platform. However, renders of the Google Pixel Watch surfaced earlier this year, courtesy of Jon Prosser, raising hopes that Google's first smartwatch would be released soon. While the long-awaited Pixel Watch did not make an appearance alongside the Google Pixel 6 series in October, a new report emerged a few days ago claiming that the smartwatch would be unveiled early next year. A new leak now gives us what looks like a solid proof that Google is indeed preparing to launch its own Wear OS smartwatch soon.

Jon Prosser has revealed what appear to be official marketing images of the Pixel Watch, which corroborate previous rumors about its design. The marketing images show a round watch body with no bezel. It will also most likely have standard health tracking capabilities as well as proprietary bands. You can watch more images below:

It's also possible that the smartwatch will run Google's Wear OS 3, a version of the platform created in collaboration with Samsung. Only Samsung's best Android smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, currently support Wear OS 3. That said, Wear OS 3 is expected to arrive on more wearables in the middle of 2022, including future Fossil Gen 6 models and select Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches. In light of the most recent leak, the Pixel Watch appears to be a worthy addition to that list. The watch is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, ahead of the scheduled Wear OS 3 rollout to more smartwatches.