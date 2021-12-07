If you're not able to access your Ring Video Doorbell feeds right now or watch your favorite shows or movies on Disney Plus, you're not alone. Looks like an AWS — that's Amazon Web Services, or Amazon's massive cloud system — is having troubles at the moment. Downdetector corroborates these connection issues and shows many sites and services having issues at the moment.

Folks who regularly use Ring products, like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, to monitor their homes will probably find that the Ring app sits on the happy blue splash screen instead of opening up all of their camera feeds. If that's happening to you, don't worry, it's not you. It's Amazon.

Likewise, many popular Amazon services like Amazon Alexa, Prime Music, and Prime Video, third-party apps and services like Disney+, iRobot, and Venmo, and even games like League of Legends and Valorant are also down because of this outage. Several folks on social media have even reported issues with ordering items on Amazon because of the outage.