  • Amazon Web Services, known as AWS, is experiencing an outage.
  • The outage started spiking around 11:20 am Eastern Time.
  • Ring, Alexa, iRobot, Disney+, Venmo, Prime Video, Prime Music, and many other services that rely on Amazon's cloud systems were affected.

Update at 1:15pm ET: Services are slowly being restored. At this time, it appears that Amazon's website and Disney+ are coming back online. Other major services are still down, though.

If you're not able to access your Ring Video Doorbell feeds right now or watch your favorite shows or movies on Disney Plus, you're not alone. Looks like an AWS — that's Amazon Web Services, or Amazon's massive cloud system — is having troubles at the moment. Downdetector corroborates these connection issues and shows many sites and services having issues at the moment.

Folks who regularly use Ring products, like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, to monitor their homes will probably find that the Ring app sits on the happy blue splash screen instead of opening up all of their camera feeds. If that's happening to you, don't worry, it's not you. It's Amazon.

Likewise, many popular Amazon services like Amazon Alexa, Prime Music, and Prime Video, third-party apps and services like Disney+, iRobot, and Venmo, and even games like League of Legends and Valorant are also down because of this outage. Several folks on social media have even reported issues with ordering items on Amazon because of the outage.

Aws Outage 12 7Source: Downdetector

Problems began to spike around 11:20 am Eastern Time and appear to be ongoing. AWS powers a significant portion of the web, from web sites to apps, background services and many more things. If some Internet-connected device or service you normally use isn't working as expected right now, it's almost certainly because of this AWS outage.

Many companies have a service dashboard where you can monitor the health of said company's services. The Ring service dashboard is showing a major outage, although Amazon's AWS health dashboard doesn't appear to register the current outage.

We'll keep updating this article with more information as it becomes available.

