The Chromecast with Google TV was a highly anticipated follow-up to Google's legacy streaming dongle, that is, until it started to rear its ugly head. For example, it doesn't take a while before the streaming device runs out of internal storage space, but Google is now addressing that issue with a new update.

Its standout improvement is the ability to manage the device's storage and free up space for more important stuff. This is courtesy of the new "Uninstall apps" option found in the "Free up storage" section. With this feature, you can now quickly remove apps you no longer need without having to open each app.

Google is also giving some relief to users who have had to deal with the device's meager 8GB of storage. According to 9to5Google, after installing the update, owners of one of the best streaming devices noticed that their storage gained 200MB to 300MB of free space.

There are a few performance upgrades as well, including improvements for HDR playback and Dolby Vision support. Chromecast with Google TV also now plays HDR HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) properly instead of converting to HDR10. The update also includes miscellaneous bug fixes and the October 2021 Android security patch.

However, if you're expecting to see Android TV 12 on the streaming device after its first stable release last week, you're in for a disappointment. That update is currently available only to developers, and it could take a while before it arrives on the Chromecast with Google TV.