What you need to know
- The first stable release of Android 12 for TV is now available.
- The update brings media playback improvements, UI tweaks, security enhancements, and more.
- There's no word yet on when the update will become available to users.
Nearly two months after releasing the stable version of Android 12 for phones, Google has finally announced the final release of Android 12 for TV. Google's latest platform release for TV packs a number of new features and improvements — including 4K UI support and privacy enhancements.
Google says the new customizations in Android 12 will help further improve the experience for users on TV devices. These include media playback improvements, a more refined user interface, better standards support, improvements for HDMI and tuners, as well as privacy and security enhancements.
Here's the full changelog:
Media
- Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching
- Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats and surround sound formats
User Interface
- Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager
- 4K UI support
- Accessibility settings for font sizes
Privacy & Security
- Microphone and camera indicators
- Microphone and camera toggles
- Device attestation via Android KeyStore API
HDMI & Tuner
- Support for HDMI CEC 2.0
- Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements
- Better protection model with Tuner Service
Developers with an ADT-3 device will soon receive an OTA to Android 12. The stable Android 12 for TV update can also be installed by developers using the ADT-3 developer kit or by downloading and installing system images manually from the Android Developers website.
Unfortunately, Google hasn't revealed any information on the devices that are eligible for the update or when it will start rolling out to the best Android TV devices.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Qualcomm announces its new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform
Qualcomm launches its latest flagship Snapdragon chipset to power the best Android phones of 2022. The new chip features improvements in AI, imaging, gaming, and more.
PlayStation recap: Skyrim gets yet another re-release for its anniversary
Don't miss out on any PlayStation news that happened in November. We've rounded up the biggest stories for you to check out, like Skyrim's re-release and Elden Ring's tech test.
December Quest v35 update finally adds cloud saves and multi-user support
The December v35 update is now rolling out for the Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2, bringing half a dozen new features along with it.
Stadia will now work on these Android TV devices
Google is enabling more Android TV hardware to stream video games from the cloud to your television through Stadia. Here is every Android TV device that will officially support it.