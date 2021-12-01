Chromecast With Google TVSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  • The first stable release of Android 12 for TV is now available.
  • The update brings media playback improvements, UI tweaks, security enhancements, and more.
  • There's no word yet on when the update will become available to users.

Nearly two months after releasing the stable version of Android 12 for phones, Google has finally announced the final release of Android 12 for TV. Google's latest platform release for TV packs a number of new features and improvements — including 4K UI support and privacy enhancements.

Google says the new customizations in Android 12 will help further improve the experience for users on TV devices. These include media playback improvements, a more refined user interface, better standards support, improvements for HDMI and tuners, as well as privacy and security enhancements.

Here's the full changelog:

Media

  • Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching
  • Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats and surround sound formats

User Interface

  • Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager
  • 4K UI support
  • Accessibility settings for font sizes

Privacy & Security

  • Microphone and camera indicators
  • Microphone and camera toggles
  • Device attestation via Android KeyStore API

HDMI & Tuner

  • Support for HDMI CEC 2.0
  • Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements
  • Better protection model with Tuner Service

Developers with an ADT-3 device will soon receive an OTA to Android 12. The stable Android 12 for TV update can also be installed by developers using the ADT-3 developer kit or by downloading and installing system images manually from the Android Developers website.

Unfortunately, Google hasn't revealed any information on the devices that are eligible for the update or when it will start rolling out to the best Android TV devices.

