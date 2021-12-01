Nearly two months after releasing the stable version of Android 12 for phones, Google has finally announced the final release of Android 12 for TV. Google's latest platform release for TV packs a number of new features and improvements — including 4K UI support and privacy enhancements.

Google says the new customizations in Android 12 will help further improve the experience for users on TV devices. These include media playback improvements, a more refined user interface, better standards support, improvements for HDMI and tuners, as well as privacy and security enhancements.

Here's the full changelog:

Media Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching

Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats and surround sound formats User Interface Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager

4K UI support

Accessibility settings for font sizes Privacy & Security Microphone and camera indicators

Microphone and camera toggles

Device attestation via Android KeyStore API HDMI & Tuner Support for HDMI CEC 2.0

Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements

Better protection model with Tuner Service

Developers with an ADT-3 device will soon receive an OTA to Android 12. The stable Android 12 for TV update can also be installed by developers using the ADT-3 developer kit or by downloading and installing system images manually from the Android Developers website.

Unfortunately, Google hasn't revealed any information on the devices that are eligible for the update or when it will start rolling out to the best Android TV devices.