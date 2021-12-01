Qualcomm has unveiled the world's first 5nm chip designed for Windows PCs and Chromebooks at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. While the 5nm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is designed for premium devices, Qualcomm has also rolled out a new entry-tier compute platform with integrated 5G connectivity. The announcement comes just a day after the chipmaker introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is expected to power the best Android phones of 2022.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip is built to deliver "breakthrough performance per watt," enhanced AI-acceleration, multi-day battery life, and fast 5G connectivity in ultra-thin laptops with fanless designs. Thanks to new prime cores, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is claimed to offer up to 85% higher performance than the previous generation.

Qualcomm also claims the chip delivers 60% greater performance per watt compared to rival x86 platforms. The integrated Adreno GPU is said to bring up to 60% improvement in performance over the previous generation, enabling full HD gaming at 120fps. The AI capabilities of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 are extremely impressive too. Qualcomm claims it delivers 29+ TOPS of AI acceleration, which is almost three times higher than its rivals.