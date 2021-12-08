Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android 12lSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google has released the first Android 12L beta update for large screen devices and supported Pixel phones.
  • The update brings with it a handful of improvements to user experience and bug fixes.
  • It also includes the December 2021 security patches.

It is no secret that Google is planning to release a feature drop for large screens in the form of the Android 12L update early next year. The search engine giant announced today that the first Android 12L beta update is now available for testing on foldable phones, tablets, and Google Pixel phones.

The first beta update, as usual, includes several bug fixes and changes to improve the user experience on large-screen devices. Developers are also encouraged to test the release on their apps in advance of the feature drop, which is scheduled for early 2022.

The first Android 12L Developer Preview made its way to the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro earlier this month, with APIs that enable app developers to "provide a better app usage experience in landscape mode, including easier multitasking." Google says you can now play with the first Android 12L beta on that tablet as well.

In addition to bug fixes and improvements, the new update includes new optimizations and the December 2021 security patches.

Android 12l BetaSource: Google

Android 12L is about large screens, so it should not come as a surprise that the first beta build focuses on refining the interface on foldable devices and tablets "across notifications, quick settings, lockscreen, overview, home screen, and more." For example, devices with screen density above 600dp will see a two-column layout for notification shade, lockscreen, and other system surfaces.

If you want to try out Android 12L's features on your large screen device right now, including some of the best Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can set up an Android emulator in Android Studio.

The beta update is also available on supported Pixel phones including the Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 and 4a lineups, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. Click this link to enroll your device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

With the Z Fold 3, Samsung made all the right changes, finally giving people a good reason to consider a foldable phone without making major concessions. Note users will be overjoyed with S Pen support and new multitasking features.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.