It is no secret that Google is planning to release a feature drop for large screens in the form of the Android 12L update early next year. The search engine giant announced today that the first Android 12L beta update is now available for testing on foldable phones, tablets, and Google Pixel phones.

The first beta update, as usual, includes several bug fixes and changes to improve the user experience on large-screen devices. Developers are also encouraged to test the release on their apps in advance of the feature drop, which is scheduled for early 2022.

The first Android 12L Developer Preview made its way to the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro earlier this month, with APIs that enable app developers to "provide a better app usage experience in landscape mode, including easier multitasking." Google says you can now play with the first Android 12L beta on that tablet as well.

In addition to bug fixes and improvements, the new update includes new optimizations and the December 2021 security patches.