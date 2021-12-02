What you need to know
- The first Android 12L Developer Preview has been released for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.
- Android 12L includes a bunch of optimizations for large screens devices such as tablets and foldables.
- It is expected to be released to the public sometime early next year.
Ahead of the release of the first Android 12L Beta, Lenovo has announced the rollout of the first Android 12L Developer Preview for its Tab P12 Pro.
Developers can now download and install Android 12L DP1 image on the Tab P12 Pro from Lenovo's website (via 9to5Google). The update includes the November Android security patch and new APIs that enable app developers to "provide a better app usage experience in landscape mode, including easier multitasking."
Since it is the first Developer Preview build for the tablet, there are quite a few bugs, and not everything works as expected. Lenovo warns that the build "may display performance and stability issues in some instances." There's also the possibility of some apps not being supported or behaving erratically.
Additionally, Lenovo has shared a list of limitations with the first Developer Preview. These include the following:
- Copy apps& data' in OOBE is not supported.
- Fingerprint unlock is not supported
- Face Unlock is not supported
- TOF sensor related function is removed
- Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works
- Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported
- Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported
- Miracast function is not supported
- Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.
- Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when force desktop mode is turned on in developer menu.
- VPN is not tested and may not work properly
- WIDI is not supported
Announced in late October, Android 12L is a "feature drop" for large screens. Google has made several refinements to the UI across notifications, quick settings, lockscreen, overview, and home screen for tablets and foldables. The update is expected to hit the best Android phones and tablets early next year.
