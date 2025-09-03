What you need to know

A leak claims that Samsung's trifold may debut with NFC, wireless, and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

More than that, the post states that Samsung is also "focusing" on the "durability" side of its trifold, hoping to protect its displays.

A recent leak, which seemingly surfaced from its One UI software, showed animations about the trifold's NFC and charging capabilities and how users may interact with them.

Another round of Samsung trifold leaks has reportedly surfaced, but this time the rumors claim to have discovered some "confirmed" features.

The alleged features "confirmed" for the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold (or whatever it'll be called) were posted by Geeky Gadgets. The publication claims the device will offer three major features: wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and NFC capabilities for "practicality" reasons. While these are elements to a handheld device that we typically expect from flagships nowadays, the post says Samsung is also focusing on the trifold's longevity.

Foldables, whether they're like the clamshell Flip 7, the book-style Fold 7, or these larger three-screen "trifolds," the publication says Samsung is supposedly looking to address durability concerns. To do this, the post claims the device is taking an "inward-folding" approach, which will enable Samsung's design to protect its "main display when folded."

This also takes us back to another alleged feature: the trifold's G-folding method. The post suspects that this mechanism will aid the device in keeping dust and other debris away from this sensitive folding display when folded shut. Additionally, there are rumors that Samsung has taken some of its work with the Flip 7 and Fold 7's hinge to increase the longevity of the trifold's folding lifespan.

The long-awaited trifold

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There are some important notes to make here from these rumors, especially about the trifold's potential inspiration for increased hinge/folding longevity. Shortly after the latest Galaxy foldables launched, Samsung discussed its Fold 7 and how its upgraded screen and other mechanics could help it withstand up to a decade's worth of folds. The company stated its latest screen tests show that it can survive up to 500,000 folds, which would take the "average user" up to 10 years to reach.

The phone's UTG (ultra thin glass) also got an upgrade, which should help reduce the appearance of a crease even more.

On a related note, there were some rumors just recently that seemingly came straight from Samsung's One UI software. The leaked animations seemed to suggest NFC, wireless, and reverse wireless charging. What surfaced showed that the majority of this will be done via the right-most side of the phone, where its vertical triple camera array resides.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung has confirmed that its trifold is looking at a second half of 2025 launch. It's still up in the air when that could take place. Presently, we're awaiting its Virtual Galaxy event on September 4.