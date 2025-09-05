Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06, and G06 Power hands-on: Stylish midrange Android phones

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Motorola made a surprise appearance at Lenovo Innovation World 2025, held in Berlin alongside the IFA tech showcase. The brand launched three new midrange phones: the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06, and Moto G06 Power. The former rounds out the Motorola Edge 60 lineup, while the latter two devices offer large displays and long battery life on a budget.

The phones are coming to Europe and global markets, but Motorola couldn't say whether they would make their way to the U.S. If prior launches are any indication, we probably won't see the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06, or Moto G06 Power launch in North America, at least by those names.

I went hands-on with the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06, and Moto G06 Power, and here's what you need to know about them.

Note: Lenovo, which owns Motorola, provided travel and lodging for Innovation World 2025, but did not have any input in this article.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Motorola Edge 60 Neo comes a year after the Edge 50 Neo, and retains a similar design and core specs to its predecessor. The big change is a chip upgrade, as the Edge 60 Neo is now powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. However, it's unclear whether performance will be materially improved compared to the Dimensity 7300 platform that powered the Edge 60 Neo.

The chip enables Moto AI, Gemini, and Circle to Search features, as well as AI-focused camera optimizations.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The display is still impressive for the price point. It's the same 6.4-inch pOLED display panel from last year's Edge 50 Neo. The screen still supports 3,000 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support — both of which are excellent for interested Edge 60 Neo buyers, as these are excellent for a phone that's this affordable.

Motorola improved the durability of the Edge 60 Neo this year, adding IP69 dust and water-resistance, which takes IP68 to the next level. IP69 adds protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water tests, meaning in theory, your Edge 60 Neo could survive a dishwasher run (don't do that). It's kind of a gimmick, but more durability is always welcomed. On that front, the display covering is now Gorilla Glass 7i, up from Gorilla Glass 3 on the Edge 50 Neo.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Rounding out the list of upgrades is larger battery. The Motorola Edge 60 Neo has a 5,000mAh battery with the same great 68W wired fast charging support. There's also 15W wireless charging support.

There are no camera upgrades on this year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo — on the back is a triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. For your selfies, there's a 32MP camera lens.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Meanwhile, the new Moto G06 and Moto G06 Power come less than a year after the Moto G05 series debuted. Motorola is calling the display on these phones the biggest it's ever shipped on a Moto G smartphone, as it now measures 6.88 inches in size. The display on both phones supports 600 nits of peak brightness, and it's paired with stereo Dolby Atmos speakers for audio.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The big separation between the Moto G06 and Moto G06 Power is, you guessed it, battery life. The regular Moto G06 has a respectable 5,200mAh battery capacity, but the Moto G06 Power elevates that further with a 7,000mAh capacity. Unfortunately, the Moto G06 Power only charges at 18W with a cable; luckily, you probably won't have to charge it very often.

We're still waiting to learn other key specs and availability details for the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06, and Moto G06 Power, and we'll update this article when more information is available.