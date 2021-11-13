OnePlus today announced that the second beta for OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 is rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro just a day after it began the closed beta program for the OnePlus 8 series.

The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 is being gradually pushed to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro running the first open beta, which launched a month ago. OxygenOS 12 marks the last version of OnePlus' custom Android skin as it merges the OxygenOS codebase with OPPO's ColorOS.

As for what's new in the second open beta, OnePlus has listed a slew of optimizations and bug fixes that should smooth out some kinks in the operating system. These include the following:

System

Optimized the fluency of the status bar

Optimized battery life and charging speed

Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying apps

Fixed the low-probability issue of automatic brightness failing

Fixed the issue of some desktop widgets displaying abnormally

Fixed the issue of Cloud service not opening in Notes

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

Improved system stability

Camera

Improved app stability

Bluetooth

Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying the battery of Bluetooth earphones

Know issues

Auto-rotate for desktop may be delayed under some using scenes

Probable issue of WLAN automatically disconnected

The camera will freeze when taking videos in 4K 60hz mode

Notifications for some apps will automatically be switched on

Global Search may not response

Background Apps may automatically switch off under the using scene of low RAM

While OxygenOS 12 may herald the end of OnePlus' identity, the company is also working on a new unified OS that will debut alongside the OnePlus 10 series early next year.

Before installing the new beta build on some of the best Android phones, OnePlus advises keeping your handset's battery level above 30% and having at least 3GB of storage available.