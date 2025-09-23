Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus announced that it's preparing some U.S. account changes later this week, on September 26 (EST), that users need to know.

The company is preparing a U.S.-dedicated Community and app, which is where U.S. users will be sent, instead of the Global forums.

A separate report says HeyTap, which previously handled many OnePlus services for U.S. users, is also shutting down on September 28.

OnePlus states this U.S. account change is more about keeping that dedication to its U.S. users, as this new Community will have a U.S.-based team and more.

OnePlus is announcing a major change in its U.S. account operations, but it's not all bad, as the company details the exciting future you can expect to begin this week.

Late last week, OnePlus posted its announcement via the usual Community forum channels, explaining that there will be a set of U.S.-based account changes coming soon. In short, OnePlus states that it's creating a new, dedicated U.S. account Community, with "tailored services" designed for those users on September 26. If you were once in the U.S. and are no longer there, you may change your region to better reflect your current residence.

Getting into more detail, the post states that the current global Community forum will "no longer be accessible" to U.S. users on September 26 (EST). The new Community, designed especially for U.S. users, will come with its own app, as well.

If you've been active, meaning you've been posting content, etc., OnePlus says all of that's going with you. Posts, comments, and your favorites are tied to your account, the company states. It will remain available on the new U.S. Community and the Global sector.

OnePlus Global's Community team member, Yash Jain, posted further details about this change on the forums. Jain states that this "is not a deprioritization of the U.S. region, in fact, it’s the opposite." OnePlus is pushing that this is a dedicated platform for its U.S. base that "will be distinct, and operated by a new Community Team based in the U.S."

OnePlus Changes & You

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Once again, all these changes are going on September 26. If you aren't in the U.S., but your region is still set there, there's a step-by-step guide to changing that (doesn't take long). Elsewhere, the folks at 9to5Google also clocked a change coinciding with these U.S. account changes, which involves HeyTap. This is a service that previously handled everything about U.S. accounts, including what users would need for a OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds, and even the OHealth app.

OnePlus has reportedly started emailing users, informing them that HeyTap will be shut down by September 28.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are major changes going down for OnePlus and its U.S.-based users, but hopefully the transition is seamless. We won't actually know until the end of the week, though.

On a happier note (or just plain curious), a major OnePlus 15 leak just revealed the series' stunning redesign and cameras.