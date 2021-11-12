OnePlus has begun recruiting more beta testers for its OxygenOS 12 update. This time, the company focuses on the OnePlus 8 series devices.

The company announced the closed beta program on Friday, stating that it will be a short-term program as opposed to previous long-term beta programs that the company has conducted. This suggests that the company may plan to release the update sooner rather than later for anyone still rocking some of 2020's best Android phones.

The closed beta is limited to only 400 OnePlus 8 owners; specifically, the company wants 200 OnePlus 8/OnePlus 8 Pro owners and 200 OnePlus 8T owners to participate.

To participate, you obviously need an eligible device, be an active OnePlus Community member, be willing to put up with an unstable built, and actively communicate to the team about bugs. You also have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and promise not to expose any content of the program to anyone outside of the project team.