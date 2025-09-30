Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

OnePlus 13 users are getting firmware CPH2655_15.0.0.862(EX01) with a mix of polish, new tools, and security fixes.

Lock screen alerts and Live Alerts now have cleaner animations, so interactions feel less clunky.

A new map album shows where your pictures were taken, and moving images from Private back to public now puts them in their original folders, so you don’t lose track.

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 13. The latest firmware, CPH2655_15.0.0.862(EX01), includes several small but useful improvements to make your daily experience better.

In addition to the standard security update, OnePlus has added features to make the phone run more smoothly, feel smarter, and offer better privacy.

Users will notice improved visuals right away. Animations for Live Alerts and lock screen notifications look smoother, making interactions feel more natural. If you check alerts often, these changes should make things a bit nicer.

The Photos app is also getting some love. A new map album has been added, letting you see images plotted on a map based on their location data. For frequent travelers, this makes it easier to revisit memories from specific places.

Easier privacy control

There’s also a change to how private photos work. When you move images from the Private album back to public, they will now show up in their original folders, making them easier to find.

You can now change your Private Safe password from different places, like the Locked album in Photos or the Private Safe menu. This makes it easier and faster to update your security settings.

Screen time tracking is now available right in Phone Manager. You can quickly check your daily and weekly usage without searching through menus, so it’s easier to notice if you’re spending too much time on your phone.

If you use the built-in IR Remote, you’ll see a new control panel layout. The redesign should make it simpler and less frustrating to use.

The update also includes the September 2025 Android security patch, which helps protect your phone from new threats. OnePlus advises not to turn off your device during installation, as it will be unusable for a short time, even for emergency calls.