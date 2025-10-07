Parents, end your Christmas shopping RIGHT NOW with this Meta Quest 3S Prime Day deal!
Batman or Gorilla Tag? Either way, you're getting 18% off the Meta Quest 3S today
Ready to get your Christmas shopping done nearly 3 months before the big day? I know I am, which is exactly why I'm grabbing this Meta Quest 3S 18% off deal before it expires tomorrow, October 8.
That's right, Prime Day is back and it's better than ever, with 24 hour deals like this one that may or may not be back in 7 weeks when Black Friday rolls around. There's no guarantee Meta will discount the headset this way again, especially given the fact that you get to choose from a selection of free games.
This deal not only slashes $50 off the price, but it also includes either $45 worth of Gorilla Tag coins or a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, depending on your preference. Not only that, but it's packed with three months of Meta Quest Plus, the monthly subscription service that gets you access to tons of games all year long.
"Meta has once again surpassed all expectations of what a standalone VR headset can be. The Meta Quest 3S is quite literally a Quest 3 with the Quest 2's lenses and display, better hand tracking and low light tracking, a new mixed reality button on the headset, and all the exclusive games the more expensive Quest 3 gets." — Nick Sutrich for Android Central
Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
✅Recommended if: you or someone special wants to get into VR gaming or upgrade the aging Meta Quest 2. There are tons of Quest 3-exclusive games these days and the Meta Quest 3S can play all of them, even those really cool mixed reality titles.
❌Skip this deal if: you want the super clear lenses and wider FoV of the more expensive Meta Quest 3.
Choose the 128GB model if 🦍: You want $50 in Gorilla Tag freebies, or just want the least expensive Meta Quest model.
Choose the 256GB model if 🦇: You don't care about Gorilla Tag, love Batman, or think you'll fill up 128GB of storage quickly.
Price check 💵: $249 at Walmart | $249 at Best Buy
Just like a Nintendo Switch 2, the Meta Quest 3S is a portable gaming console you can play anywhere you'd like. You don't need to hook it up to a PC or phone to make it work. Just put it on your head and go! It's absolutely bonkers what $249 can get you these days.
The Quest 3S packs in the same powerful hardware of the Quest 3, so you can play the latest games with the best graphics and still be confident that you've got years worth of new games still to come. Dozens of new games come out every month on the Quest, and we've got some big names like Thief VR, Marvel's Deadpool VR, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons, and plenty more debuting before the end of this year.
There's no video game console that will be more affordable than the Quest 3S this year, and with thousands of great games to play, this is the right time to pick one up.
