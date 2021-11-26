Many of the best Black Friday smart home deals will save you a ton of money, but not all of them require so little money to get a great deal. All it takes this year is one President Grant — that's $50, of course — to get a brand new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and a Blink Mini camera in one happy little box.

The cheapest we've ever seen this bundle was $65, making this easily one of the better Black Friday deals we've seen this year.

You can choose from Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, or Glacier White colorways for your $45 Echo Show 5 on the Amazon store listing below, and any color comes with a little Blink Mini for just $5 when you select the bundle. That, of course, equals just $50 for the whole shebang.

Typically, one Blink Mini camera costs $20, and the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is $85. So getting both in one package for $50 is nothing short of an unbelievable deal.

The new Blink Mini is made to be used indoors and placed anywhere you can find an outlet. Blink Mini records in 1080p resolution and can store video locally via a Blink Sync Module 2 or for 30 days on Blink's cloud storage system with a Blink subscription. It's even got night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio to round out a great feature set.

Meanwhile, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is one of the best ways to give Alexa a quality screen to display video from the Blink Mini or watch shows in the kitchen while cooking. Thanks to Alexa's built-in smarts, it's also a great way to control your entire smart home.

If you just want the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) by itself, you can pick one up at the link below for just $45. That's still about half off the normal price!

View your cameras (and shows) in a whole new light with these Black Friday deals

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Blink Mini | 58% off This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. You can link it with the Blink Mini 1080p camera and see a live feed of your home. $50 at Amazon Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini | Save $80 Sometimes, a bigger display just makes more sense. For $15 more, you'll get an Echo Show with a 3-inch-larger display and the same great Blink Mini camera, making your favorite shows and video feeds look bigger and better than ever. $65 at Amazon Echo Show and Blink Mini bundles | Up to 58% off Amazon has a ton of great Echo Show and Blink Mini bundles for you to choose from, all of which are at least 42% off. Don't wait. Get a bundle today and save big time! From $50 at Amazon

If only the latest and greatest will do, this Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and Blink Mini bundle will get you the best smart display Amazon has ever made. It has a significantly upgraded camera compared to the 1st generation Echo Show 8, including a physical privacy shutter and a camera that can follow you around during video calls.

The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) typically retails for $130 but sells for $95 for Black Friday, including that Blink Mini camera in the bundle.