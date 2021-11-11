Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, is fast approaching, and it's expected that some of the most widely discounted products during this time are going to be smart home gadgets. One of the greatest things about all these sales is that it doesn't matter if you're looking for some of the best Alexa devices, awesome Google Home-related tech, or even more futuristic smart lights to build out the smart home of your dreams — it's all going to be on sale. We'll keep an eye out for the best Black Friday smart home deals as the season progresses and update this list accordingly, so be sure to check back for the latest.

Black Friday Smart Home deals: Google Home Most Android smartphone users are quite familiar with Google Assistant, so going the route of a Nest Hub device makes sense for their smart home. In addition, because these devices use the same smart assistant that you have on your phone, there is virtually zero learning curve when using one of these hubs. Google has done a great job of offering a variety of Google Assistant-enabled speakers for your home. If you are looking for something basic that can handle voice commands and control your smart home devices but isn't going to take up a lot of space — then a Nest Mini might be the best option for you. However, if you want a display for touch screen controls, visual feedback and can act as a kitchen helper with recipes — the Nest Hub Max will be perfect. These are the biggest and smallest options available from Google, but there are more in between, and sure to be lots of amazing Google Assistant deals this Black Friday.

Black Friday Smart Home deals: Alexa devices Amazon kicked off the smart speaker battles with the first Echo speaker and has continued to up the ante each year with more options and excellent improvements. The small but surprisingly powerful Echo Dot received a complete redesign last year and continues to be a fan-favorite every year for those both expanding or just getting started with their smart homes and that want to do so with Alexa devices. If you want to add a big screen Amazon smart speaker to your home, consider looking at the Echo Show 10. This device was overhauled this year — and did it ever get some new tricks. It still has a fantastic 10.1-inch display, but it has new cameras, a booming new speaker, and most impressive of all is its ability to rotate. Yup, rotate. The display will spin around the speaker when you are talking to it or on a video call so that you can always see what's on-screen.

Black Friday Smart Home deals: Smart lighting Aside from smart speakers, smart lights may be the most common and easiest way to add some intelligence to your home. Smart lights can come in many forms, from your typical bulb shape to strips of LED lights and much more. While switching to LED lights is better for the environment and can lower your energy costs, smart lights can take it a step further. This is because when using smart lights, you can not only turn them off and on remotely but also control the brightness levels regardless if you have a physical dimmer switch or not. Smart lighting utilizes an app to manage your lights — including automation, offer tunable whites and a wide range of colors for those times you want to add some pizazz to your rooms. When you combine the best smart lights with a smart speaker, you can go hands-off and take your smart home to the next level. Because managing your lighting without walking over to the feature-limited switch on the all is so last decade. So don't miss out on looking at the Alexa device deals or Google Home deals to add to your smart lighting.

Black Friday Smart Home deals: Smart outlets Smart plugs are a great way to add some smart capabilities to devices that otherwise don't offer and can be controlled by an app or voice using Google Assistant or Alexa. There are some excellent wall outlets that physically wire into your home, or if you don't want to get into electrical work, you can go the route of just plugging in one of many great smart plug options out there. These can offer the same experience as wiring in an outlet, except in cases where high voltage is required for an appliance. Making an outlet smart means that you can control any device that is plugged into it remotely. Perhaps even better, you can schedule it to power on and off at times you choose. Many plugs and outlets will also offer energy monitoring so that you can track how much electricity whatever is plugged into it is using. A smart plug is perfect if you have a fan, electric water kettle, or anything else the plugs into the wall that isn't smart but you want it to be — make sure you get in on some of these fantastic Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Smart Home deals: Speakers While there will be a lot of great smart speaker deals on devices made by Amazon and Google, there are plenty of other brands that integrate Google Assistant and Alexa into their products. For example, brands like Lenovo have options that not only offer Google Assistant but build in unique features like the Smart Clock 2 that brings a wireless charger and nightlight to your bedside. There are even offerings from home theater audio brands that integrate voice assistants into their products. Some of the best Sonos speakers bring class-leading audio to your entertainment setup and smart home control. So when you're on the lookout for great Alexa speakers and excellent Google Assistant deals, be sure to look at a variety of brands to find what works best for you.

Black Friday Smart Home deals: Robot vacuums If it's a smart home device that can help out around the house, then you are likely going to be on the hunt for some great robot vacuum deals. These products are becoming more and more common in homes thanks to the wide range of features and prices at which these helpful bots can be found. Roomba is one of the most well-known brands, and for a good reason, their products work wonderfully. But some lesser-known options offer some great products too. Most brands are compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to give you even more control options.

One brand to consider when looking for a robovac for your home is Roborock. Black Friday is sure to have a lot of deals on the best Roborock vacuums, and snatching one of these up would be wise. Their products range from the object-detecting prowess of the Roborock S6 MaxV to the effective but budget-friendly Roborock E4. Eufy is another company to look to when shopping for robot vacuums this Black Friday. Many of the best Eufy vacuum cleaners will be seeing some discounts and are worth a look. If you are looking for an option that will not only do a great job cleaning the floors of your home but also empty its own dustbin, then the Ultenic T10 is one to watch.