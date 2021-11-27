Black Friday might technically be over, but it looks like a few deals are still live this morning and now the dust has settled, a clear winner has emerged for one of the best phones of the year. This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal takes an already fairly reasonably priced phone into, very, very tempting territory - even more so if you're looking to trade something in against it. As far as UK deals go, this is arguably the best of the Black Friday Android phone deals.

Usually priced at £949, a extremely low price for a foldable phone of this quality, Samsung has knocked the price down to £799. Or, there's an option to pay £8.31 a month instead if you want to spread the cost out.

Samsung is also offering a further discount of up to £500 on trade-ins against the already discounted price. Simply click the trade-in menu on the website and you can see what laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and phones are eligible. We'd always advise weighing up the trade-in price against average sold prices on used listings on eBay, or trade in values at the usual outlets just to make sure you're getting the best value on your old device - Samsung pays way more for older Samsung phones than Apple ones for example.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal yet

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was £949, now £799 Save £150: A fantastic discount on one of the best phones of the year. You won't find a better foldable deal in the Black Friday sales. We're not sure how long this deal will last, but we think you're playing a dangerous game assuming it will still be around by Cyber Monday. This offer is running on all four colours of the phone. £799 at Samsung

I've had the pleasure of using the Z Flip 3 and its tablet-phone hybrid big brother the Z Fold 3 in recent months at home and they're both mind-blowing devices. The Z Flip 3 is the better value option though overall and much more pocket-friendly.

The 6.7-inch 120Hz display looks fantastic and the folding design is much improved on the previous model and it's now water-resistant too. Using the phone in folded L-shape mode is great fun for lining up perfect camera shots, watching videos and enjoying video calls. The internal camera is much sharper and detailed than the one in the Z Fold 3 too, so is much better-suited to selfies and video calls.

The outside display might be small, but it's great for notifications, setting timers, skipping tracks in Spotify and more. The clam-shell design is super sturdy and is something of a revelation after stuffing increasingly large phones into my pockets over recent years.

The only gripes I have with the phone is the lack of a decent telephoto lens and the battery is pretty easy to burn through in a day. If you're not too bothered about long-distance shots though and are able to top your phone up easily enough at some point if you're using it a lot each day then this could be the affordable foldable you've been waiting for.

Check out our price comparison chart below for more offers on the Z Flip 3. In the UK you'll see options for picking the phone up on contract or as a standalone purcahse like this one. There's a SIM only tab too which will be handy if you need a new deal to pair with a contract-free phone.