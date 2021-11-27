It's that time of year again. Cyber Monday is upon us, and we've already seen major deals on some of the best Android phones . We won't beat around the bush: you're here for deals, and we've got a running list of Android phone deals that we've got our eye on leading up to the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Among the best deals, you'll find major deals the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3, $100 off newer phones like the Pixel 6, big discounts on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and tons of cheap Moto phones.

So far, Black Friday prices have mostly stuck around, but a few deals have gotten worse and some popular handsets are temporarily out of stock. So don't dilly-dally if you see a price you like, because there's no guarantee it'll last until Cyber Monday on 11/29.

When it comes to phone deals, you have three types: wholesale discounts from retailers, trade-in discounts and deals from manufacturers, and special deals from carriers. We're doing our best to find the best in all three categories. We'll be scouring all the usual retailers and phone carriers to scope out any worthy offers and placing the best of them in the list below.

Cyber Monday Android phone deals: Samsung

Samsung has had some epic deals for Cyber Monday week, including only $250 for the Galaxy S20 FE, $400 off the S21 Ultra, or $300 off the S20 Note Ultra plus a free Chromebook. But many of these deals have expired since, leaving you with fewer options.

Among the best Cyber Monday Galaxy deals remaining, you can get $500 off the Z Flip 3 (depending on whether you trade in a phone) or $300 off the Z Fold 3 if you're in the market for a foldable. Otherwise, your best deals involve trading in a relatively new phone and signing a new deal with a carrier. There aren't many major Galaxy discounts without a contract.

Through Samsung's site, you can get rebates on the Galaxy S21 ($100 off), S21+ ($150 off), or Galaxy S21 Ultra ($200 off) on top of your trade-in rebate; the S21 is sold out on many sites, so this may be among the best deals you see.

Or, on Best Buy, you'll find Verizon trade-in offers on the S21 or Z series phones for up to $1,000 (new line) or $440 (upgrade line) depending on the quality of your phone. If you want a discount without a trade-in, T-Mobile is offering $200 off the S21, but you will have to get a new Magenta Max line.

If you're interested in a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently $400 off on Amazon. But that still leaves a hefty price tag to pay. Among the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals, your best bet is to find a trade-in deal.

Verizon is offering $1,000 in trade-in credits, $200 in bill reduction, and $400/$300 off with activation on the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, respectively. AT&T is offering $300 off plus $1,000/$800 off the Fold and Flip, but with a wider selection of eligible phones for the full discount. And T-Mobile has its own savings, including $400 off without a trade-in plus $200 in bill savings.

If you don't want to tie yourself to a carrier upgrade, Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in deals, plus $250 off and free Galaxy Buds 2.

You'll find similar offers for the Z Flip 3. It's $150 off right now, but you can basically get it for free from certain carriers if you have any spare phone lying around, or get it at a serious discount from Samsung (plus the free earbuds).

Last but not least, if you want Samsung quality at a lower cost, the Galaxy A51 is just $100 on Cyber Monday, so cheap that anyone can afford it.

Samsung Galaxy A51 | $120 off Looking for a smartphone on a budget? Look no further. Tracfone is offering the Samsung Galaxy A51 for just $100. With 128GB of storage, a 48MP camera, and a bright 6.5" AMOLED display, you're getting a decent phone for a great price. The hardware may not be advanced as phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, but it gets the job done. $100 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Android phone deals: Google Pixel

Right now, you can get $100–$200 off the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. The smaller discount on Best Buy requires you to activate today but has no other strings attached. For the larger deal, you'll need to sign up for a Verizon Unlimited Plan.

Google Pixel 6 | was $599 now $499 at Best Buy Save $100: Best Buy will take a full Benjamin off a brand new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro so long as you activate it in-store, but the deal is sold out online, so you'll need to find a store within driving range that still has a few units in stock — or hope a restock happens sometime this week. From $499 at Best Buy Google Pixel 6 | $200 off The Pixel 6 is our new top pick among the best Android phones available, thanks to its powerful cameras and AI tech through Google Tensor. At Verizon, you can buy it for $200 off with an Unlimited plan or save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in. From $400 at Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro | $200 off Upgrade to the Pixel 6 Pro for better RAM, display resolution, screen size, refresh rate, battery life, and an extra telephoto lens. It's pricier, but Cyber Monday makes it more affordable if you want to get the best Google has to offer. From $700 at Verizon

As for the Pixel 5a, you can get it from the Google Store for $50 off, bringing its price down to $399. That's a solid price for a mid-range phone that we really like. You can get the superior Pixel 6 for the same price, but only if you commit to a carrier; the 5a lets you stick with what you have.

Google Pixel 5a with 5G | $50 off The Google Pixel 5a is only a month old and is already down to its best price ever. Grab this amazing phone with fantastic battery life and an even better camera for less. $399 at Google Store

If you're willing to go even older, the Pixel 4a — still our top pick for the best budget Android phone — is $50 off as well, bringing its price down to $300.

Google Pixel 4a | $50 off This deal oozes value, giving you the best budget phone for only $300. You'll get a Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and that legendary Pixel photography. $300 at Best Buy

Or if you want something both cheaper and larger, the former flagship Pixel 3 XL is down to $199 on B&H Photo right now, which we'd argue is still worth buying despite its age.

Google Pixel 3 XL Google's three-year-old flagship has an excellent camera even by 2021 standards, including a fantastic wide-angle selfie shooter. And you'll also enjoy the same Android 12-based Pixel UI, as much newer Google phones like the Pixel 6 series. $199 at B&H

Overall, we've seen a healthy chunk of Pixel deals this Cyber Monday, but don't expect them to last long. The Pixel 4a is frequently out of stock on most major sites, and the Pixel 6 has fallen in and out of stock as well. We saw some good carrier deals on the Pixel 6 from sites like Visible and Mint Mobile earlier in the month, only for them to run out of stock; Verizon could be next. And the Pixel 5a was launched as a limited release, so who knows how much stock Google has left.

So whichever model you want, act fast!

Cyber Monday Android phone deals: OnePlus

OnePlus has kindly taken all the mystery out of its Cyber Monday phone deals and has outlined what discounts to expect throughout the month of November.

Throughout November, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have had on-again/off-again discounts with consistently low sale prices: $599 ($130 off) and $899 ($170 off), respectively, on most major retailer sites like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as oneplus.com.

We don't expect prices to drop below these points and, since they've already dropped to those points, there's no reason to wait for a better deal.

OnePlus 9 Save $130 on one of OnePlus's best phones ever made, including a phenomenal Hasselblad camera system and stunning display, all in this beautiful Winter Mist colorway. $599 at Amazon

$599 at Best Buy OnePlus 9 Pro One of the best Android phones hands-down, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz QHD display, superb cameras, and 65W Warp Charge. $899 at Amazon

In theory, you could wait for Cyber Monday itself for a surprise Lightning deal, but the sporadic deal prices we've seen are already excellent. We'd suggest grabbing one as soon as you spot it at those price points, or else choosing to wait until the OnePlus 10. Or, if you want to save a bit extra, we're also seeing $100 off the slightly older OnePlus 8T for Cyber Monday.

OnePlus 8T With a 120Hz display, 65W charging, fast Snapdragon 865 chipset, striking design, and solid battery life, the OnePlus 8T is a solid near-flagship phone at a mid-range price. $499 at Amazon

$499 at Best Buy

As for OnePlus's cheaper Nord series, we've spotted a respectable $40 off the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, a dependable budget Android phone — or you can save even more if you ditch the 5G model.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G (Unlocked) The Nord N200 5G provides fantastic value with its careful selection of specs and top-notch build. Its ultra-affordable nature balanced perfectly with just the right features is the hallmark of a OnePlus phone. Grab this deal to score $40 off the usal price tag. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

$200 at Walmart OnePlus Nord N200 (T-Mobile) The Nord N200 has a modern design backed by a decent screen with 90Hz refresh, reliable hardware that holds up well for gaming, good cameras, two-day battery life, and clean software. $99 at Walmart

Cyber Monday Android phone deals: Motorola

Other manufacturers' deals are great but still target people with thicker wallets. Moto phones are much more affordable at full price, and Motorola is running a Cyber Monday sale for its most recent phones that makes them even easier on your budget.

These deals include $600 off the Moto Razr (2nd gen), $100 off the Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola Edge (2021), $70 off the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and $300 off the 2020 Motorola Edge.

Cyber Mondayy Android phone deals: TCL and other brands

TCL is offering considerable discounts across its TCL 10 range for Cyber Monday. The entry-level TCL 10 gives you a basic Android handset with quad rear cameras and a large display for just $220 ($80 off). Meanwhile the upgraded TCL 10 Pro is arguably an even better deal for $280, provided you're an Amazon Prime member. Both devices run Android 11, and will be supported with security updates through until mid-2022.

TCL 10L This entry-level TCL phone has plenty to offer at its newly reduced starting price. And even if you choose to upgrade to the 256GB version of the phone for additional storage space, you'll still be saving 27% compared to the standard price. $220 at Amazon TCL 10 Pro The TCL 10 Pro steps things up with faster performance thanks to its Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery. It also boasts a 64-megapixel main camera with 4K recording capabilities, and at $279.99 (for Amazon Prime members) it's one of the cheapest 4K-capable phones we've seen. $280 at Amazon

Those on the lookout for a superb Nokia deal can grab last year's flagship for significantly less. You can save up to $200 on the smooth performing Nokia 8.3 5G. Just like the TCL 10 Pro, you get the SD 765G chip and a 4,500mAh battery. Then there's the promise of timely software updates for a prolonged period and 8GB of RAM. The 6.81-inch LCD display offers plenty of screen real. Overall, you'll get a ton of features and longevity with the Nokia 8.3. Nokia 8.3 5G Nokia 8.3 touts fantastic value with just the right ingredients. You get ultra-smooth and reliable performance, regular software updates, and an enduring battery. Grab this 2020 flagship for less with $200 off. $400 at B&H

$445 at Amazon

$434 at Walmart

If you're looking for a phone for your kid, the Gabb Phone Z2 is a great option with core features and parental controls so it's safe for them to use.

Gabb Phone Z2 This smartphone is custom setup for kids to only allow access to the most essential apps like phone, messages, camera, radio and others with you controlling who they can contact thanks to the parental companion app. Save 50% at Gabb Wireless

Where to find the best Cyber Monday Android phone deals

For the best discounts without any strings attached, keep a close eye on Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon usually gets the best phone deals, while Best Buy has early deals with Cyber Monday price guarantees running all throughout November.

Manufacturers are also pushing early deals on their own websites, so frequently check your favorite brand's site for deals. Many of the best deals depend on having a phone to trade in, however. Carriers are also offering phones at significant discounts or even for free, but usually in exchange for signing up for a subscription or switching providers.