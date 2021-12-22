Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 wireless chargers Android Central 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a slick little number, but its compact size and new unique form don't have room for a big battery. That means you'll likely find yourself charging it up more frequently, so that's all the more reason to opt for the convenience of wireless charging. We've rounded up a variety of wireless chargers that best serve the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for its size, multiple folded positions, and the position of its wireless charging coil.

Getting the best wireless charger for the Galaxy Z Flip 3

It's important to note that simply buying the most powerful, most expensive wireless charging pad won't necessarily mean you're getting the best option for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Though wireless charging technology has advanced, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn't take advantage of the most advanced tech. In fact, it can only support a top speed of 10W while wirelessly charging. Wired charging can go up to 15W, so either way, you're not getting the stunningly fast charging rates some phones are now offering.

Though the phone tops out at 10W charging, even if you use a 15W charger with Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 profile, you don't have to shy away from 15W wireless chargers like the Anker PowerWave II, as they'll still support the lower 10W speeds with the added benefit of working with other phones.

You should also pay attention to any charging bricks included, something premium chargers like our top pick, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, will often come with. For a wireless charging pad to output power at a specific wattage, it needs even more energy coming in. Most pads that include their own power bricks will deliver the max speeds they advertise for at least one device. Still, pads that require a separate power brick (and, by extension, a separate purchase) will generally indicate what you need to get the fastest speeds.