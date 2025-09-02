What you need to know

The updated Quick Share interface, originally from Samsung's One UI 8, is now gradually rolling out to all Android phones.

The redesign brings a full-screen interface with dedicated "Send" and "Receive" tabs.

The new "Send" screen includes a built-in file picker and even shows a preview when you select multiple files.

Google is now pushing the redesigned Quick Share interface out to the wider Android ecosystem, meaning it's no longer exclusive to Galaxy phones.

Quick Share has been around for a while, but its interface left room for improvement. Hints of a redesign popped up earlier this year, and now, after months of waiting, users are finally seeing the updated look. First spotted by Android Authority, the refresh gives the file-sharing tool a much-needed polish.

The redesign matches One UI 8’s Quick Share layout, featuring a full-screen view with separate tabs for sending and receiving files, as seen in the screenshots below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Small tweaks, big convenience gains

In contrast, the old Quick Share was just a settings page for tweaking your device name and visibility. The new version puts your device name front and center and adds a “Sharing with you” section to show devices currently sending files your way.

The Quick Share “Send” screen now includes a built-in file picker, making it easier to choose what you’re sharing. Select multiple files, and you’ll see a preview of them upfront. The layout keeps the “Send to your devices” and “Send to nearby devices” sections, with the latter tucked at the bottom.

Google is said to be testing the update on a handful of devices, with a full rollout still on hold. This release continues last year’s effort to streamline Android’s wireless sharing by combining Nearby Share and Quick Share into a unified platform.

There’s still no exact date for a full Quick Share rollout, but with devices already receiving the update, it’s likely just around the corner.

Quick Share has expanded well beyond Samsung phones, with Apple ecosystem support in testing. For users managing multiple devices, it’s become a go-to tool for being secure, fast, and deeply integrated into Android. This redesign isn’t groundbreaking, but it does make wireless sharing smoother.