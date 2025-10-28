What you need to know

The original 2022 Pixel Watch is getting its final software update, and it's a small farewell patch rather than a major upgrade.

Build BW1A.251005.003.W1 keeps the watch on Wear OS 5.1 (Android 15), with only security fixes and minor improvements.

This update marks the end of guaranteed system and security support, though app updates will continue through the Play Store.

If you’re still rocking the original 2022 Google Pixel Watch, an update is rolling out for you right now. But don't get too excited. This isn't the big, flashy Wear OS 6 and Android 16 upgrade that landed on the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 earlier this month.

This is its final, guaranteed farewell.

Google is pushing build BW1A.251005.003.W1 to the first-gen watch, and it’s a minor patch. This update keeps the device on Wear OS 5.1, which is based on Android 15. The official release notes are brief, mentioning only “Security updates and bug fixes" (via 9to5Google).

This makes it clear that the original Pixel Watch won’t be moving up to Wear OS 6, a privilege reserved for newer smartwatch models. Launched back in October 2022, the first-gen Pixel Watch was Google’s re-entry into the smartwatch market, built on a Samsung Exynos 9110 chip and running Wear OS 3.5 at launch.

Support window closed

Over the past three years, it received multiple updates that improved performance and battery management, as well as two major version upgrades — from Wear OS 3.5 to Wear OS 4, and then to 5.1. With this latest patch, Google is effectively closing the book on major system updates for the device.

That said, Google isn’t abandoning the watch entirely. Users will still receive app and service updates through the Play Store, ensuring that essential functions remain usable for a while longer. But when it comes to full Wear OS upgrades and long-term improvements, this is the finish line.

If you’re still wearing the first-gen Pixel Watch, it’s recommended to install the October patch once it hits your device. You can check for it manually by heading to Settings → System → System Updates on your watch. It’s a relatively small update, but an important one for maintaining stability and security.

And while it’s bittersweet to see support end, the Pixel Watch has had a solid run: three years of updates and consistent improvements. From here on out, it’ll continue to work fine, but without the major Wear OS upgrades that the newer Pixel Watch lineup will enjoy.