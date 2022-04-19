When does Moon Knight episode 4 come out? Plus streaming guide, cast info, and schedule

We're at the halfway point and things are getting intense, so many fans are wondering how to watch Moon Knight episode 4 before they inadvertently come across spoilers. As the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series to come to Disney Plus, Moon Knight introduced audiences to Marc Spector (played by Oscar Isaac), an American mercenary with dissociative identity disorder.

Because of this disorder, Spector has a number of distinct identities and becomes the conduit for a powerful ancient Egyptian god named Khonshu. Spector and all of his accompanying selves (included the shy British gift-shop employee Steven Grant) must face off against the cult leader Arthur Harrow (played by Ethan Hawke), who is an avatar for a different Egyptian god named Ammit.

So far the show has taken us from London to Cairo, as Spector and Grant try to track down Harrow before it's too late. We won't share any spoilers, but suffice to say that the show seems to be ramping up for a pretty explosive finale. Moon Knight is getting a lot of buzz for its unusual take on the superhero origin story, and Marvel fans all over are excited to see how the unique plot will develop and if it will prove to be one of the best Disney Plus shows yet.

Until Moon Knight eventually makes his way into MCU films, the only way to catch a glimpse of the mysterious caped vigilante is by watching the miniseries on Disney Plus. The fourth episode will air on Wednesday (April 20th), and new episodes will be airing weekly until the series finale on May 4th.

Keep reading to find out how you can stream the series online, plus cast information and a schedule of upcoming episodes.

How to watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus

Disney Plus | $7.99/month or $79.99/year Disney Plus has a massive library full of Disney classics, Star Wars films, and much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including recent shows like WandaVision and Hawkeye). You can pay a monthly rate of $7.99 or $79.99 yearly, or you can bundle the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99/month. In addition to the United States, Disney Plus is available via the link above in over 50 countries worldwide, including most of Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Who stars in Moon Knight?

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and of course, Moon Knight. Spector has a disorder that gives him multiple identities, each with their own distinct backstory and personality. Viewers can expect to see Oscar Isaac play quite a few different characters as the plot develops.

Other cast members include Ethan Hawke, who plays religious zealot and antagonist Arthur Harrow, and Egyptian actress May Calamawy, who plays archeologist (and Spector's wife) Layla El-Faouly.

Moon Knight Episode Schedule

Moon Knight will air each week exclusively on Disney Plus.

Episode 1 'The Goldfish Problem': March 30th

Episode 2 'Summon the Suit': April 6th

Episode 3 'The Friendly Type': April 13th

Episode 4 'The Tomb': April 20th

April 20th Episode 5: April 27th

April 27th Episode 6 / Finale: May 4th

New to Disney Plus and curious about everything that the streaming service has to offer? Head on over to our comprehensive Disney Plus buying guide, where we go over everything from available content to parental controls. Just make sure you have a Disney Plus-compatible device before signing up.