How to watch the Moon Knight finale: Plus streaming guide, cast info, and schedule

There's only one more episode left, which means it's time to watch Moon Knight episode 6 before you inadvertently come across spoilers at the water cooler. Things in the Marvel series have definitely gotten weird (which is perhaps the understatement of the year) so we're all pretty interested in seeing how the Disney Plus show wraps up.

We don't do spoilers around here, but if you've been keeping up with the series week after week, you know that the last few episodes have taken an already unique series to unimaginable heights, complete with ancient Egyptian deities, split personalities, and yes, one hippopotamus. Moon Knight clearly features one of the most surreal origin stories of all time — but will it be one of the best Disney Plus shows yet? Only time will tell.

Until Moon Knight eventually makes his way into MCU films, the only way to catch a glimpse of the mysterious caped vigilante (and multiple Oscar Isaacs) is by watching the miniseries on Disney Plus. The final episode will air tomorrow night (May 4th), so now's a good time to catch up. Keep reading to find out how you can stream the series online, plus cast information and a look at the official trailer.

How to watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus

Disney Plus | $7.99/month or $79.99/year Disney Plus has a massive library full of Disney classics, Star Wars films, and much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including recent shows like WandaVision and Hawkeye). You can pay a monthly rate of $7.99 or $79.99 yearly, or you can bundle the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99/month.

Who stars in Moon Knight?

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and of course, Moon Knight. Spector has a disorder that gives him multiple identities, each with their own distinct backstory and personality. Other cast members include indie darling Ethan Hawke, who plays religious zealot and antagonist Arthur Harrow, and Egyptian actress May Calamawy, who plays archeologist (and Spector's wife) Layla El-Faouly.

New to Disney Plus and curious about everything that the streaming service has to offer? Head on over to our comprehensive Disney Plus buying guide, where we go over everything from available content to parental controls. Just make sure you have a Disney Plus-compatible device before signing up.