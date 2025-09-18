How to buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses — are there any good deals yet?

It's official: Meta Connect 2025 has come to a close, and you can finally buy the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses today. Of course, if you missed the main event, you may have a few questions: how much do they cost? Where can I buy them? What styles are available? No matter what you're curious about, this guide has everything you need to know about buying the AI-powered Meta smart glasses.

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses were unveiled on September 17th alongside the athlete-friendly Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses and the upcoming Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. All of these new models are destined to alter the smart glasses landscape, but if you're interested in AI, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) should be at the top of the list. Keep reading for all of my top deal information, pricing, and more.

How to buy the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2): from $379 at Meta At this time, the easiest way to score a pair of Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses is to buy them directly through Meta's website. The official Meta store has all of the colors and styles available, plus you're able to "virtually try on" the glasses through your webcam. You can also purchase Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses from Ray-Ban.com. Read more ▼

Looking to save money?

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1): from $299 at Amazon If you don't mind a slightly older pair of smart glasses, you can also buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) from Amazon for $80 less than the new model. Although the Gen 2 glasses do have better camera tech and battery life, the first generation continues to be a great choice for folks looking for an introductory pair of smart glasses. Read more ▼

For something a little different..

XReal One AR Glasses: $569 $499 at Amazon Our top pick for the best XR smart glasses, the XReal One boast a light and comfortable design with built-in electrochromic tinting and a useful OLED display. They don't have as many features as Meta's AI glasses, but the XReal One are perfect if you simply need a pair of glasses to replace your traditional monitor. Purchase these glasses from Amazon and you'll score 12% off your purchase. That's the largest discount that the XReal One have ever received! Read more ▼

FAQ

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

What are the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses? Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are the company's latest AI-driven smart glasses, coming complete with upgraded cameras, double the battery life, and all of the latest Meta AI software features.

How much do Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses cost? Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses start at $379 USD / $519 CAD / £379 / €419, although the price will increase if you choose to add prescription, polarized, or transition lenses.

Where can I buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses? At this time, you can only buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses from Ray-Ban.com or directly from Meta. More retailers are sure to follow in the coming weeks, and we'll hopefully see some of the first discounts on the glasses when Amazon's October Prime Day sale returns next month.