How to buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses — are there any good deals yet?
Meta has revealed its newest AI glasses, but how can I buy them?
It's official: Meta Connect 2025 has come to a close, and you can finally buy the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses today. Of course, if you missed the main event, you may have a few questions: how much do they cost? Where can I buy them? What styles are available? No matter what you're curious about, this guide has everything you need to know about buying the AI-powered Meta smart glasses.
The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses were unveiled on September 17th alongside the athlete-friendly Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses and the upcoming Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. All of these new models are destined to alter the smart glasses landscape, but if you're interested in AI, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) should be at the top of the list. Keep reading for all of my top deal information, pricing, and more.
How to buy the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2): from $379 at Meta
At this time, the easiest way to score a pair of Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses is to buy them directly through Meta's website. The official Meta store has all of the colors and styles available, plus you're able to "virtually try on" the glasses through your webcam.
You can also purchase Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses from Ray-Ban.com.
Looking to save money?
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1): from $299 at Amazon
If you don't mind a slightly older pair of smart glasses, you can also buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) from Amazon for $80 less than the new model. Although the Gen 2 glasses do have better camera tech and battery life, the first generation continues to be a great choice for folks looking for an introductory pair of smart glasses.
For something a little different..
XReal One AR Glasses: $569 $499 at Amazon
Our top pick for the best XR smart glasses, the XReal One boast a light and comfortable design with built-in electrochromic tinting and a useful OLED display. They don't have as many features as Meta's AI glasses, but the XReal One are perfect if you simply need a pair of glasses to replace your traditional monitor.
Purchase these glasses from Amazon and you'll score 12% off your purchase. That's the largest discount that the XReal One have ever received!
FAQ
What are the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses?
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are the company's latest AI-driven smart glasses, coming complete with upgraded cameras, double the battery life, and all of the latest Meta AI software features.
How much do Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses cost?
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses start at $379 USD / $519 CAD / £379 / €419, although the price will increase if you choose to add prescription, polarized, or transition lenses.
Where can I buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses?
At this time, you can only buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses from Ray-Ban.com or directly from Meta. More retailers are sure to follow in the coming weeks, and we'll hopefully see some of the first discounts on the glasses when Amazon's October Prime Day sale returns next month.
Are Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses worth it?
Yes! If you're interested in AI-powered smart glasses, then the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are for you. These stylish glasses boast new-and-improved camera tech with 3K resolution video recording support, plus a lighter build and twice the battery life as their predecessors. The glasses also utilize the latest Meta AI innovation in real-time, with features such as live translating and Conversation Mode.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.