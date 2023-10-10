Just $300 and some change for the Galaxy A54 5G is an excellent deal

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is undoubtedly the best sub-$500 phone in existence, packing powerful internals into a sleek and compact body. With this amazing Prime Big Deal Days discount, the value prospect multiplies tenfold, making this the greatest phone you will ever find under $350.

Samsung managed to give a ton of features with the Galaxy A54 5G, including a crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, an in-display fingerprint reader, and solid triple cameras. The A54 5G can even capture video footage in 4K, which is a huge plus in this segment.

While the Galaxy A54 5G usually costs $450, fortunate Amazon Prime members are able to purchase it for a mere $319.99 during the ongoing October Prime Day.

Get this fantastic midranger for a budget-friendly price

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G For a little more than $300, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G touts unmatched value. This robust device is slim, lightweight, and powerful. The battery lasts all day, the camera is surprisingly capable, and Samsung has guaranteed software support for years to come. Buy from: Amazon at $449.99 $329.99

Some of the phone's other attractions include IP67 water and dust proofing, the latest Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a gigantic 5,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and stereo speakers. Since this is a hybrid dual SIM device, the A54 5G can either hold two SIM cards at once or one SIM card and a microSD card at a time. It's rare to find new phones with expandable storage, making this an even better deal.

Samsung has promised to deliver four years of major platform and five years of security updates to the Galaxy A54 5G. This means your smart investment of barely $300 or so will be good to go up until Android 17.

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has kicked off! Check out all the best phone deals available now to see how you can save on a sweet new device.