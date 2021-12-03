Best Moto E (2020) Cases 2022
By Andrew Myrick published
For years, the Moto E line has been ranked amongst the best cheap Android phones for offering a decent smartphone experience for just a fraction of the cost of the flagships. The Moto E (2020) is no different, as you'll get an additional camera sensor paired with a great display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. With a phone this feature-rich, it's important to keep it protected. These are the best Moto E cases you can get right now.
Dzxouui Shockproof TPU Case
The Dzxouui Shockproof TPU Case may be tough to pronounce, but it works perfectly for protecting your new Moto E. The case gives you precise cutouts for all of your ports, including the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. And since it's made from a TPU material, this case is sure to keep your Moto E chugging along even after a drop.
Tekcoo Dual Layer Armor Case
It's important to protect your investment, and some folks are more clumsy than others. That's where the Tekcoo Dual Layer Armor Case comes in, as this includes a soft TPU inner shell and the backplate is made from both polycarbonate and TPU for added protection and grip.
Fotosuncy Floral Armor Case
With Fotosuncy's Floral Armor case, you get more than a boring old plastic shell, as there's a beautiful rose pattern on the back. Surrounding the edges is a TPU bumper, paired with a polycarbonate backplate for the best protection.
CoverON Explorer Series
CoverON is known for making some solid and protective cases, and that's exactly what you'll get with the Explorer Series. This case comes in either Camo or Black, and sports a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials. Plus, there's a built-in kickstand and you'll even get a belt clip holster.
SKTGSLAMY Clear Cover
What's the point of getting a new phone with a great design, if you're just going to cover it up and hide its beauty? Well, with the SKTGSLAMY Clear Cover, you don't have to sacrifice protection, as this case is completely clear and is made from TPU for shock absorption. There are even built-in air pockets in all four corners to add some extra protection if you drop your phone.
Dahkoiz Armor Defender
With the Dahkoiz Armor Defender, your phone is sure to withstand just about any situation. There's a TPU inner shell paired with a hard polycarbonate backplate which gives you both protection and reduces the fear of your Moto E slipping out of your hand.
Sucnakp Brushed Metal Case
Sucknakp's Brushed Metal case may look like your phone is being housed in a piece of metal, but you won't have to worry about the added weight. There are sleek carbon fiber accents at the top and bottom, along with raised edges around the display, camera module, and fingerprint scanner.
Leychan Airbag Cover
Some cases feature a unique pattern or design on the back but hide what your phone actually looks like. That's not the case with the Leychan Airbag Cover as there are three floral patterns to choose from, all while making it possible to still show off your phone. And all four corners have "airbags" to ensure that your phone won't break from a fall.
Aeska Heavy Duty Defender
The Aeska Heavy Duty Defender does a fantastic job at protecting your Moto E without needing to worry about anything. This two-piece design sports a unique pattern around the bumper, a clear backplate, and the front just snaps into place after your phone is placed in the back piece.
Sucnakp Shock Absorption Case
Sucnakp's Shock Absorption case focuses a bit more on the grip and feel of the case compared to others. On the back, you'll find a pattern of ridges along the bottom, designed to not only let your hand breathe while holding your phone, but to add some extra grip. And since the case is made from TPU, it will do a great job at providing some shock absorption.
CoverON Aurora Series
Let's be honest. A lot of cases out there are boring, and while they may keep your phone safe from life, they don't really look that good. With CoverON's Aurora Series, you'll get the best of both worlds, as this case is made from two pieces for added protection, and comes in five different designs.
SYONER Elephant Cover
They say that Elephants are some of the smartest animals, so why not get a case that protects your smartphone with some help? There's a cute elephant and floral pattern on the back, and there's a soft TPU frame for added grip, along with an acrylic backplate for all the rest.
Feitenn Slim Folio
The problem with some wallets is that they are just too bulky and that goes the same for wallet cases. Thankfully, that's not much of an issue with the Feitenn Slim Folio wallet as this case sports an ultra-thin design. Inside the flap, there is a cardholder, and a magnetic flap ensures that your wallet case stays closed when it needs to.
Dzxouui Quicksand Glitter Case
With the Dzxouui Quicksand Glitter Case, you'll not only get a case that provides great protection but one that also has a pretty awesome glitter design. The glitter in the back of the case floats and moves around as you use your phone while sparking and shimmering when it catches the light. Plus, all four corners are reinforced to offer as much shock absorption as possible.
SunStory Double Protection Case
It's not fun when you have a great new phone with an awesome design and end up having to cover it up with a case that you're on the fence about. That's not a problem with the SunStory Double Protection case, as you'll get reinforced TPU corners for shock absorption and ridges on the sides for improved grip. The case itself is completely clear, except for the quicksand glitter that moves around on the back of the case.
HNHYGETE Slim Fit Case w/ Screen Protectors
When it comes to finding a great case, there are quite a few decent options out there but most of them are lacking screen protection. With the HNHYGETE Slim Fit Case, you'll get a solid TPU case with perfect cutouts for all of your buttons, along with two screen protectors. This gives you 360-degrees of protection without the worry of whether the edges of your case will interfere with the screen protection.
PULEN Brushed Bumper Cover
The PULEN Brushed Bumper Case has a pretty awesome design for those who enjoy the look and feel of carbon fiber. With PULEN's case, you'll get precise cutouts, a lightweight and soft material and there's a pretty sweet-looking "window" on the back that has a different texture than the rest of the case.
Harryshell Kickstand Protective Wallet with Wrist Strap
We use our smartphones so much that it's important to keep them in our hands as much as possible, even when not in use. The Harryshell Kickstand Wallet makes this easy with the included wrist strap while sporting three card slots on the inside flap. There's even a thin pocket behind the card slots if you need to carry some cash or receipts.
Pick the best Moto E cases
Despite there being a slew of cases available for the Moto E (2020), it's pretty easy to pick the Dzxouui Shockproof TPU Case as our favorite. You'll get a classic design and precise cutouts for your ports. Plus, the case doesn't hang over the edges of the display too much, so just about every screen protector will work just fine.
For those who either want more vibrant colors or more protection, you can't go wrong with the Tekcoo Dual Layer Armor Case. This case features a soft TPU inner shell for shock absorption, along with a hard polycarbonate backplate for more protection. And that doesn't even include the unique ridged pattern on the back to add some extra grip.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.