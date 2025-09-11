This Indian brand made a 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with a unique advantage

Stuffcool is my favorite Indian charging brand, and the accessory maker consistently rolls out interesting products. I've used most of its power banks over the years, and they've held up really well. Like global brands, Stuffcool is leaning heavily into magnetic power banks, and it's easy to see why — they're much more convenient, and have better portability.

The Click Trio debuted in July, and it has the usual 10,000mAh battery and the ability to charge your phone via the Qi standard at 15W. This is all pretty standard, but it also has a few advantages: there's a built-in USB-C cable, a USB-C port, and a built-in kickstand.

But what I like the most about the power bank is that it has the ability to charge the Apple Watch; that alone gives it a distinct advantage over most other products in this category. There's a secondary coil inside the Qi mat that allows you to attach the Apple Watch, and it's just plain cool.

It takes a few tries to understand how to position the Apple Watch on the power bank, but once I figured it out, I didn't see any issues. The power bank itself is on the smaller side as these things go, and at 210g, it isn't all that heavy either. It has a plastic chassis, and build quality is pretty good. The kickstand is quite handy as well, and it lets you use your phone while it's charging.

The only caveat when using the Click Trio with my Apple Watch Series 10 is that it's limited to 3W, so it takes a few hours to charge the smartwatch. So while it isn't ideal if you need to fully charge the Apple Watch, it's nifty if you need a top-up intermittently. Other than that, it's similar to other products.

The Click Trio goes up to 15W with Samsung and Pixel phones provided you use a magnetic case, and 7.5W with iPhones. I used it with the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the iPhone 16 Pro Max and didn't see any issues. It goes up to 20W over the integrated USB-C cable, and this is what I used most of the time.

It uses the standard USB PD 3.0 power profiles, and it also holds its own when it comes to charging Samsung devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. On the whole, it's a pretty handy power bank that you can use with your Apple Watch alongside most Android phones and the iPhone.