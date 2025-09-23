Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 screen protectors 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with stunning blacks and vibrant colors that pop right off the screen. Its 120Hz screen refresh rate is a treat for the eyes with that snappy feel to it. You wouldn't want to undergo the heartbreak of losing such a display, which is why it needs one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 screen protectors to protect it. Here they are!

These Galaxy Tab S11 screen protectors work overtime

ZAGG Glass Elite Tablet Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S11 $49.99 at ZAGG Best overall This premium-grade tempered glass screen protector comes with ZAGG's proprietary ClearPrint finish, repelling dirt, liquids and fingerprints from your Tab S11's screen while reinforcing shatter and scratch resistance. SPARIN 2 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Check Amazon Check Walmart Best budget pick Not looking to spend $50 on a screen guard? Get the SPARIN 2 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11. This affordable two-pack includes a scratch-proof duo of case-friendly tempered glass protectors for the Tab S11, priced at just $10. JETech Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-Inch 2-Pack Check Amazon Check Walmart Best installation Screen protectors can be tough to install by yourself at home. Thankfully, the JETech Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-Inch 2-Pack comes with an alignment frame that makes it really easy to install by yourself at home. Supershieldz 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Tempered Glass Screen Protector Check Amazon Check Walmart Best oleophobic Supershieldz has multiple types of screen guards available. The 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Tempered Glass Screen Protector has a classic glossy finish with both oleophobic and hydrophobic layers on top, so solid and liquid particles slide right off. Supershieldz 3 Pack Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Check Amazon Check Walmart Best matte Glossy finishes are pet peeves for some, which is why matte screen protectors like this one from Supershieldz are a big hit. This set includes three high-quality Japanese PET films with an anti-glare finish. MoKo 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Check Amazon Check Walmart Best paper-like MoKo might be associated with cases, but the brand makes some good screen guards, too. For a matte paper-like feel, consider the MoKo 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11. You get two case-friendly and scratch-resistant PET films.

11 inches is a lot of screen real estate — be sure to protect it with a screen guard

Screen protectors and cases go hand in hand. You can't complete your phone or tablet's basic protection without these two. With a screen that big, getting a screen guard is even more important than getting a case for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S11.

ZAGG's Glass Elite Tablet Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S11 is a superb screen protector for your 11-inch Samsung tablet. It comes with ZAGG's EZ Apply installation tray, is made of highly durable Glass Elite tempered glass that's five times stronger than the industry standard, and has an oil-repelling layer on top. The edges of the Glass Elite Tablet Screen Protector are reinforced to prevent cracks from spreading, even if they do occur. The only problem with this kit is the $50 price tag.

So if you're on the hunt for something cheaper, the SPARIN 2 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 costs just $10 but includes two pieces of tempered glass screen protectors. It doesn't include an installation tray, but you can buy the one from JETech if that's a deal-breaker for you.

If you're not sold on glossy glass finishes, the Supershieldz 3 Pack Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector and MoKo 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector are both excellent choices. Both sets offer matte PET films at reasonable prices.