Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 screen protectors 2025

Every inch of that stunning screen deserves scratch protection.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with stunning blacks and vibrant colors that pop right off the screen. Its 120Hz screen refresh rate is a treat for the eyes with that snappy feel to it. You wouldn't want to undergo the heartbreak of losing such a display, which is why it needs one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 screen protectors to protect it. Here they are!

These Galaxy Tab S11 screen protectors work overtime

11 inches is a lot of screen real estate — be sure to protect it with a screen guard

Screen protectors and cases go hand in hand. You can't complete your phone or tablet's basic protection without these two. With a screen that big, getting a screen guard is even more important than getting a case for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S11.

ZAGG's Glass Elite Tablet Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S11 is a superb screen protector for your 11-inch Samsung tablet. It comes with ZAGG's EZ Apply installation tray, is made of highly durable Glass Elite tempered glass that's five times stronger than the industry standard, and has an oil-repelling layer on top. The edges of the Glass Elite Tablet Screen Protector are reinforced to prevent cracks from spreading, even if they do occur. The only problem with this kit is the $50 price tag.

So if you're on the hunt for something cheaper, the SPARIN 2 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 costs just $10 but includes two pieces of tempered glass screen protectors. It doesn't include an installation tray, but you can buy the one from JETech if that's a deal-breaker for you.

If you're not sold on glossy glass finishes, the Supershieldz 3 Pack Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector and MoKo 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector are both excellent choices. Both sets offer matte PET films at reasonable prices.

