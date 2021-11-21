Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Nick and Jerry spend the episode chatting with fellow Android Central-ites Chris Wedel and Andrew Myrick. Chris shares his unpleasant experience with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, plus the gang discuss Motorola's rise to number three smartphone vendor in the U.S. And that's just the tip of the iceberg of everything they cover — check it out!

Listen now

Links:

Sponsors:

