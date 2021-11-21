Nick and Jerry spend the episode chatting with fellow Android Central-ites Chris Wedel and Andrew Myrick. Chris shares his unpleasant experience with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, plus the gang discuss Motorola's rise to number three smartphone vendor in the U.S. And that's just the tip of the iceberg of everything they cover — check it out!
Links:
- Chris Wedel (@chris_wedel) / Twitter
- Andrew Myrick (@andymyrick) / Twitter
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are infectious in all the wrong ways | Android Central
- How Motorola became number 3 against all odds | Android Central
- Samsung publishes official One UI 4 (Android 12) update schedule in the US | Android Central
- Foldables may be the future but Samsung is betting big on regular phones in 2022 | Android Central
- Qualcomm hints at a strong Snapdragon presence in the Galaxy S22 series | Android Central
- The Pixel 6 Pro falls short on 5G speeds when compared to the Galaxy S21 | Android Central
- The Pixel 6 mid-November patch could finally fix the fingerprint scanner | Android Central
- Google confirms the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro don't actually charge at 30W | Android Central
- New Google Camera update brings some Pixel 6 features to its predecessors | Android Central
- Samsung is bringing some of Galaxy Watch 4's best features to older Galaxy watches | Android Central
- Apple does the bare minimum to get in front of right to repair laws and the internet loves it | Android Central
- History repeats itself as Meta accused of stealing tech for new VR gloves | Android Central
- You can now pick up a pair of Nreal Light AR glasses at Verizon stores | Android Central
Sponsors:
Shopify: Supercharge your knowledge, your sales and your success. Grow your business with Shopify today - go to Shopify.com/acp.
Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through December 31. Terms and conditions apply.
