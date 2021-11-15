Google has started rolling out an udpate to the Google Camera app that should make your older Pixel phones feel a little like the Pixel 6 series, at least when using the camera. The latest version of the Camera app now includes the timer light, optional exposure controls, and an easy settings shortcut, as per 9to5Google.

Perhaps one of the most notable changes with Google Camera version 8.4 is the addition of timer light to the Pixel 5 and 4a. Previously exclusive on Google's best Android phones this year, the feature turns the LED flash in your rear camera into an indicator when the clock starts counting down.

Google Camera also added a new gesture to open the camera settings with quick swipe down. This is indicated by a cogwheel icon with an arrow pointing down in the viewfinder. You can either tap it or simply swipe down to pull up the settings menu.

Finally, Google added a new section called Manual Controls in the Settings menu. This lets you disable the manual exposure control sliders in order to keep your viewfinder clear of clutter, if you're so inclined.

The features are being rolled out now through the Play Store, though it may not be immediately available on your older Pixel phone. That said, you can pick it up from APK Mirror, if you don't mind your phone crashing after opening the Camera app.