Earlier this month, the folks at Android Authority put Google's official 30W charger to the test with the Pixel 6 series and found that both phones can charge at a maximum of 22W. In a new post on the Pixel Phone Help page, Google has now explained how charging works on the Pixel 6 phones and confirmed that they don't support 30W charging speeds.

Google says it has optimized the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's lithium-ion battery "for high charge rates when the battery level is low." It claims the standard Pixel 6 can reach 50% charge in around 30 minutes using Google's 30W USB-C charger and hit the 80% market in about an hour. To maximize battery longevity, the Pixel 6 phones gradually reduce charging power once the battery gets closer to full.

While the Pixel 6 has a peak wired charging speed of 21W, the Pixel 6 Pro tops out at 23W. This means the latest Pixel phones from Google support slower charging speeds than some of the best budget Android phones. Most Android flagships — including Samsung's Galaxy S21 series, support at least 25W wired charging.

As a result, the new 30W charger can save you just ten minutes over the older and cheaper 18W charger. Android Authority's testing revealed that it takes 121 minutes to fully charge a Pixel 6 Pro with the 18W USB PD charger, while the USB PD PPS 30W charger takes 111 minutes.

Even though the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro product pages on Google's website do not mention the maximum charging speed supported by the two phones, the spec sheet does suggest that they can take full advantage of the company's new 30W charger.