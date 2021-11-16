What you need to know
- The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just got their second November update, this one coming mid-month on November 16.
- Google didn't provide a changelog for the update, but it still retains the November 5 security patch date.
- Google typically only updates Pixel phones at the beginning of the month.
Owners of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already received one November update — bringing the phone up to date with the November 5, 2021 security patch — and now Google is sending out another update that appears to be addressing something else entirely.
The mysterious update was spotted by 9to5Google and goes by the build number SD1A.210817.037. That number is a small bump from the current build number of .036 to .037, likely indicating a quick patch to one of the Pixel 6's many nagging little issues.
There's a slight possibility that it could address a security exploit found in the Google Tensor processor — a processor that debuted on the Pixel 6 family — which would explain why the Pixel 6 is the only Pixel getting this particular build. We've reached out to Google to find out more about the update and will update this article if and when we get more info.
For now, you should expect an over-the-air update to appear on your Pixel 6 sometime in the near future. This update is for all Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro variants, including the special Verizon models of both phones.
