A heightened level of public and media scrutiny towards a new flagship phone isn't unusual, experts say. But some agree that there has been an extra level of criticism towards some of the hardware and software features on Google's Pixel 6 lineup, and that's because of how much the company has created hype for these new phones. Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were announced about a month ago, and many people have had some time to test and play around with the phones. The phones use Google's first-ever in-house developed chip, Tensor, and Android Central's Ara Wagoner and Nick Sutrich (in their reviews) have expressed that the phones are compelling. In fact, the Pixel 6 is even considered one of the best Android phones currently available. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more But more recently, a multitude of reports have indicated a slew of hardware and software issues with the phones. Some users have reported that the Pixel 6's fingerprint sensor has not been very reliable. Others have said that a weird bug in Android 12 is making Google Assistant ghost dial random contacts even when they aren't near the phone. Some users are experiencing a weird screen flicker problem when pressing the power button while the phones are switched off; others say they see a green tint on the display. And Android Authority recently reported that despite Google touting the phones can be charged with a 30W charger, the phones are only reaching 22W, not taking full advantage of what was announced. Negativity comes from a strong fanbase

The intense scrutiny isn't new, says Jitesh Ubrani, IDC's research manager of worldwide device trackers, and as a matter of fact, many companies have faced this in the past. "There's no doubt that Pixel has some very dedicated fans who have high expectations from Google and perhaps may even be putting them on a pedestal. And when a device isn't perfect, the group tends to voice their frustration even more as they have stuck with the underdog brand for years," he says. "There has certainly been negativity like this in the past for other brands so Pixel is not necessarily an outlier." And while it seems like many consumers are trying to knock Google down, the case isn't because the fanbase considers Google to be the "big guy," Ubrani says. He notes that it's important to remember that Google is still new to hardware. It's important that consumers, the media, and bloggers call Google out for any issues. "More importantly, they have been hyping up the Pixel 6 for months (ever since the early leaks)," IDC's Jitesh Ubrani says. "The company is spending quite a bit on marketing and has been slowly building awareness of the brand. More importantly, they have been hyping up the Pixel 6 for months (ever since the early leaks) and while the hardware failure rate may be well within acceptable margins, the fact that they set extremely high expectations is likely what's causing the excess backlash," he says. "I'm not sure what the rate of failure is, but I assume it's in line with others as often the components and manufacturing facilities are shared amongst many brands. What's more difficult to swallow is the software issues as those should have been ironed out before release."

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Maurice Klaehne, a research analyst at Counterpoint Research, agrees with Ubrani in an interview that Google has definitely created a lot of buzz around these phones. He adds that because of wanting to create a pure Android experience, the company went a "step further in cultivating this experience by introducing its own SoC, the Tensor chip." "This created a lot of buzz over the last several months as Google made the first announcement of the Pixel 6 and Tensor chip in August 2021," he says. "When the phone was first launched, there was a lot of anticipation about the device, how it would perform given the new Tensor chip, and naturally how it would compare to other premium devices from Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus. The flagship killer question again came up." Klaehne explains that because of this, it naturally led to the device being heavily scrutinized by the media and influencers, and this also created a lot of hype and demand for the device, leading to more people purchasing a Pixel device than just the "core" followers. Google's smartphone hardware mission has been a bit inconsistent