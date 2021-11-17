Google touts its impressive AI chops with its new Tensor chip, but one area that the company won't be able to boast about is the Pixel 6 Pro connectivity.

PCMag ran a comparison between the Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 to see just how the modem paired with Google's new chip holds up against the competition. The tests were conducted on Verizon and T-Mobile's networks to see how the phones paired on two of the best carriers in the U.S.

Interestingly, PCMag found that the Pixel 6 Pro was doing something weird with how it reported signal strength, particularly with T-Mobile 5G and LTE. That said, the tests indicate that the Galaxy S21 reported better signal strength than the Pixel 6 Pro in most cases.

Similarly, the Galaxy S21 displayed better speed results when on T-Mobile's Ultra-Capacity 5G and Verizon's 5G mmWave. On the latter network, the S21 would hit or top 2Gbps when the Pixel 6 Pro would just reach above 1Gbps.