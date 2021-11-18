It's been some time since we've gotten our hands (and faces) on Nreal Light, but now you, too, can get ahold of your very own pair at one of 20 local Verizon stores around the U.S. right now, or online at Verizon's website starting December 2. Retailing for $599, Nreal Light AR glasses work by tethering to your phone with a USB cable and deliver a giant virtual screen in front of you instead of just in your hands.

That 220-inch virtual screen can be used for anything from apps to games, movie watching, and even working on the go. Nreal Light previously launched in South Korea last August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and is finally making its way to the U.S. with this release.

Nreal Light AR glasses are somewhere in-between something like Ray-Ban Stories, which are just a pair of glasses with cameras and speakers, and a full-fledged VR system like the Quest 2. In fact, they're much more akin to the HTC Vive Flow glasses announced in October, just with the ability to see all around you in real life.