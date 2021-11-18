Nreal LightSource: Nreal

What you need to know

  • Nreal Light AR glasses can be found starting November 18 at 20 Verizon stores in the U.S. for $599, and online on December 2.
  • These AR glasses tether to your phone via USB Cable and can be used with any app installed on your phone.
  • The lenses create a 220-inch virtual display in front of your face and features 6DoF positional tracking.

It's been some time since we've gotten our hands (and faces) on Nreal Light, but now you, too, can get ahold of your very own pair at one of 20 local Verizon stores around the U.S. right now, or online at Verizon's website starting December 2. Retailing for $599, Nreal Light AR glasses work by tethering to your phone with a USB cable and deliver a giant virtual screen in front of you instead of just in your hands.

That 220-inch virtual screen can be used for anything from apps to games, movie watching, and even working on the go. Nreal Light previously launched in South Korea last August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and is finally making its way to the U.S. with this release.

Nreal Light AR glasses are somewhere in-between something like Ray-Ban Stories, which are just a pair of glasses with cameras and speakers, and a full-fledged VR system like the Quest 2. In fact, they're much more akin to the HTC Vive Flow glasses announced in October, just with the ability to see all around you in real life.

Nreal Light Ar ConceptSource: Nreal

Since these have an actual display in the lenses and are tethered to your phone, there's quite a lot that can be done with these glasses right off the bat. Any app that works on your phone can be displayed in virtual space right in front of your face thanks to the positional tracking and high-resolution displays built into the lenses. There's even a nifty virtual environment that you can use to launch apps and games without looking at your phone, making this feel like a cohesive system.

At this time of writing, Nreal Light works with the following Verizon phones:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
  • OnePlus 8 5G UW

And here are the Verizon stores where you can find Nreal Light:

Nreal Light Verizon Store AvailabilitySource: Nreal