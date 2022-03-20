How to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6, Episode 4 online: a global streaming guide

We're diving into the second half now, so let us catch you up on how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online tonight. We're onto episode four of six now and our viewing options allow you to catch up on previous episodes too, so you don't have to miss out on the latest Shelby shenanigans.

UK fans are lucky enough to catch each episode as it airs on BBC One weekly. Netflix US has only just announced that the new season will be added to the streaming service on June 10th, more than a month after the airing of the series finale. If you're traveling or simply unwilling to wait that long, we got you covered. This guide has all of the information you need to watch new episodes of the period drama as they're released ⁠— by order of the Peaky Blinders.

Steven Knight's historical crime drama — led by Cillian Murphy and an ensemble cast that includes Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the late Helen McCrory — took a long break after the upsetting cliffhanger ending that finished off season five, and fans all over the world are eager to see what will become of the tortured Thomas Shelby and his (now international) criminal enterprise. We don't want to share any spoilers, but it seems like the series is ramping up for a predictably explosive finale.

Once the final episodes wrap up in early April, the story is set to conclude with a feature film that will hopefully provide some closure for the millions of fans that have been following the evolution of the Shelby family since day one.

Season 6 officially premiered on February 27th through BBC One and the streaming service BBC iPlayer, and new episodes are scheduled to air each week until the series finale on April 3rd. Not in the UK? Here's how you can witness all of the final moments of the riveting drama from anywhere in the world.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in the UK

BBC iPlayer Peaky Blinders airs on BBC One every Sunday at 9pm GMT, after which it can be streamed almost immediately on the BBC iPlayer (alongside every previous season of the crime drama). The BBC-owned streaming service is compatible with loads of devices, including most smart TVs and modern video game consoles. It's also home to other quality programs like Doctor Who, Fleabag, Call the Midwife, and many more. If you're outside of the UK when the episode airs, the best way to watch is by accessing BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online with a VPN

ExpressVPN - try it risk-free for 30 days For anyone away from the UK at the moment, we found ExpressVPN to be one of the best VPN services around when it comes to accessing the BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. Just make sure you type in a UK home or office address before attempting to use the streaming service. You can get three additional months for free and save 49% on a bundle there right now. Better yet, you can request a full refund within 30 days if you change your mind.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in the US

Netflix | $9.99/month (from June) Most people in the United States were introduced to the Shelby family through the streaming service Netflix. Netflix recently confirmed that it will release the final season on June 10th in the US ⁠— so if you want to watch episodes sooner (can you really avoid spoilers that long?), the VPN route mentioned above is your best option. You'll only need it for a month really in order to watch Peaky Blinders 6 online as we only have a few episodes left.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in Australia

Netflix | AU$10.99/month As with Canada and the US, Australian fans will need to watch the final season exclusively on Netflix after it's aired in the UK. Unfortunately, season 6 of Peaky Blinders may not reach Australian Netflix until late summer or autumn.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in Canada

Netflix | CA$9.99/month Canadian fans of the gritty crime drama will also be able to watch the final season on Netflix when it drops on June 10th.

New to the world of VPNs and unsure how to install one? Our VPN guide details everything you need to know about setup and explains why the software is essential for online security and privacy.