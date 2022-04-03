How to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6, Episode 6 online: stream the series finale from anywhere

This is it: the final episode has arrived and we have everything you need to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 before the critically-acclaimed drama wraps up for good (until the movie drops, at least). We'll also tell you how to catch up on previous season 6 episodes if you've fallen behind.

UK fans are lucky enough to catch each episode as it airs on BBC One weekly. Recently, American audiences were saddened to learn that the new season wouldn't be added to Netflix US until June 10th, which is more than a month after the airing of the series finale. So if you're traveling or simply unwilling to wait that long, we've got you covered. This guide has all of the information you need to watch new episodes of the period drama as they're released ⁠— by order of the Peaky Blinders.

Steven Knight's historical crime drama — led by Cillian Murphy and an ensemble cast that includes Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, and the late Helen McCrory — took a long break after the upsetting cliffhanger ending that finished off season five, and fans all over the world are eager to see what will become of the tortured Thomas Shelby and his (now international) criminal enterprise. Viewers who are able to catch the series finale will get to enjoy an almost film-length episode (81 minutes), another sign that it's going to be a predictably explosive conclusion.

Of course, this won't be the last time we see the Shelby family. Once the final episodes wrap up Sunday night, the story is set to officially conclude with a feature film that will hopefully provide some closure for the millions of fans that have been following the Shelbys since day one. Here's how you can witness all of the final moments of the riveting drama from anywhere in the world.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in the UK

BBC iPlayer The final episode of Peaky Blinder will air on BBC One this Sunday at 9pm GMT, after which it can be streamed almost immediately on the BBC iPlayer (alongside every previous season of the crime drama). The BBC-owned streaming service is compatible with loads of devices, including most smart TVs and modern video game consoles. It's also home to other quality programs like Doctor Who, Fleabag, Call the Midwife, and many more. If you're outside of the UK when the final episode airs, the best way to watch is by accessing BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online with a VPN

ExpressVPN - try it risk-free for 30 days For anyone away from the UK at the moment, we found ExpressVPN to be one of the best VPN services around when it comes to accessing the BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. Just make sure you type in a UK home or office address before attempting to use the streaming service. With the 30-day money back guarantee, you can easily watch the entire sixth season and cancel your account once you no longer need the service, zero risk and zero hassle involved. If you decide to stick with the service, you can also get three additional months for free and save 49% on a bundle there right now.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in the US

Netflix | $9.99/month (from June) Most people in the United States were introduced to the Shelby family through the streaming service Netflix. Netflix recently confirmed that it will release the final season on June 10th in the US ⁠— so if you want to watch episodes sooner (can you really avoid spoilers that long?), the VPN route mentioned above is your best option. With that 30-day trial, you can easily watch the series finale and all of the episodes from season 6 and just cancel the service when you're done.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in Australia

Netflix | AU$10.99/month As with Canada and the US, Australian fans will need to watch the final season exclusively on Netflix after it's aired in the UK. Unfortunately, season 6 of Peaky Blinders may not reach Australian Netflix until late summer or autumn.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in Canada

Netflix | CA$9.99/month Canadian fans of the gritty crime drama will also be able to watch the final season on Netflix when it drops on June 10th.

New to the world of VPNs and unsure how to install one? Our VPN guide details everything you need to know about setup and explains why the software is essential for online security and privacy.