Samsung's One UI 8 beta is spreading fast, and is now on the Galaxy S23/S24, mid-range A-series, and foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5/6 and Z Flip 5/6.

The rollout is currently taking place only in South Korea for now.

If you’re outside Korea, the beta isn’t officially out yet, but the rollout hints it’s coming soon.

Samsung's One UI 8 beta is now reaching more phones. The program yesterday expanded beyond its initial rollout to include the Galaxy S23 series and a selection of mid-range models like the Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34. Access is also now live for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Samsung’s Korean Community forum confirms the One UI 8 beta is live for those two-year-old foldable phones. Tarun Vats shared news of the rollout on X (via SamMobile).

This update weaves Galaxy AI deeper into your devices to simplify everyday actions. You'll find major upgrades to productivity tools and a tighter, more seamless connection with Galaxy tablets and wearables.

Customize your way: Themes, widgets, and lock screens

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It also brings a fresh layer of personalization, giving you more control over your themes, lock screen, and widgets. Underneath it all, refined animations and transitions make every interaction feel noticeably smoother.

You can join the beta through the Samsung Members app to preview the Android 16-based update early. As the screenshot shows, it’s a sizable download at over 3GB.

Once you’re enrolled in the beta, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install. When it’s done downloading, tap "Install now" to start the update.

The One UI 8 beta is already live for the Galaxy S25 and S24 series, plus the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Samsung previously confirmed the stable release would drop in September, starting with the S25 lineup, and will reach more Galaxy devices worldwide in October with Android 16 features and fresh One UI tweaks.

There’s no timeline yet for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 owners outside Korea, but this launch suggests a broader rollout is just around the corner, likely only a few days away.