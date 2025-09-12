Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Leaks have surfaced, detailing the design and purported specs of the Moto G 2026 and G Play 2026.

Both devices mirror each other in a design (a change for the G Play), including 6.7-inch displays and a square, raised camera bump on the back.

The Moto G is rumored to feature a 50MP primary lens, a 5,200mAh battery, and the same chip as the 2025 launch: the Dimensity 6300.

There's some chatter that claims Motorola is already getting started on its next wave of cheap mid-range phones for 2026.

A batch of supposed Moto G 2026 and G Play 2026 renderings obtained by Android Headlines have surfaced to potentially give us some early details. For the Moto G 2026, the publication claims the device will see a design pretty similar to what consumers received earlier this year. The device will have a flat display with a square camera bump on its rear panel. The post claims the sides are "mostly flat," but they apparently "curve towards both the front and back sides."

Alleged specs state the Moto G 2026 could feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a max 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's bezels are a little odd, as they're not exactly thin, and there's also a noticeable "chin" at the bottom. The back is rumored to at least hold a 50MP primary lens, while the selfie camera could debut at 32MP.

Internally, the post suggests we could see a 5,200mAh battery, which would be only 200mAh higher than the 2024 edition, if true. It also purports 4GB of RAM (with a RAM booster option, too) and 128GB internal storage options. However, this 128GB can be expanded via a microSD, most likely. Motorola is rumored to settle with MediaTek for its G 2026, opting for the Dimensity 6300 SoC.

This is the same chip that powered the Moto G 2025 and G Power 2025. Motorola is speculated to have Android 16 running on this mid-range device out of the box.

The G Play

The publication claims that the Moto G Play will mirror the G 2026, and the renders certainly double down on that speculation. The phones look incredibly similar, even with the square, raised camera bump on the back.

However, there are some alleged subtle differences. The Moto G Play 2026 will continue the 6.7-inch display (with that noticeable chin) and 4GB of RAM; however, its available storage dips way down to 64GB, though it is "expandable." The G Play 2026 is also allegedly receiving a lower-strength 32MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

While the usual Motorola-branded software and other AI features are expected, like the Moto G 2026, the G Play will see a 5,200mAh battery, as well. The post notes that this model will see slower charging compared to its likely launch partner.

Earlier this year, Motorola launched its G 2025 and G Power 2025 models, with starting prices under $300. This was a major highlight for the company, as it delivered a pair of good-looking phones for cheap. More than that, they packed some decent batteries and okay charging speeds. They're no flagship, but for a mid-range, they weren't that bad. Also, the company is seemingly shifting its G Play to a design that mirrors these other two models, as the 2024 model didn't.

The Moto G Play 2024 offered a raised camera bump that is more rectangular than square. Still, Motorola is keeping that noticeable chin on this device, like the rest of the mid-range models it's launched.