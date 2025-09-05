Google's voice translation app has long been one of the best tools for conversing with someone in another language. The company just took it up a notch by introducing Voice Translate for phone calls in the Pixel 10 series.

This new feature in the phone app allows the AI voice model to translate what you're saying into another language, in real-time and in the sound of your speaking voice. If you live in the U.S. and you've just bought the Pixel 10, here's how you can take advantage of Voice Translate on your next phone call.

How to set up and use Voice Translate during calls on the Pixel 10

1. Open the Phone app, tap the hamburger menu and tap Settings.

2. Next, tap Voice translate and enable the toggle switch.

3. On the same page, choose the Language you speak and you can download additional languages if needed. Give it some time for the new language pack to finish downloading before trying it.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

4. Once Voice translate is set up and enabled, make a call and tap Call Assist. Next, choose Voice translate.

5. You'll then get an option to select the speaking language of the caller.

6. Both parties will hear a brief automated message that says the call is translated by Google AI in each speaker's voice and that the audio is not saved.

7. After this, you simply continue the conversation normally, and the AI will translate your voice to the caller's language, but using your tone and speaking style. The same goes for the other party, and you'll hear their voice translated into your language.

8. The entire call will be transcribed on your Pixel 10 as the conversation goes on.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Note: Voice Translate works even if the person you're calling doesn't have a Pixel 10. Both voices will still be translated to sound like each person. It works fairly well in our experience, and even though the translation is not always perfect, it doesn't really detract from the conversation.

Speak your mind with the Pixel 10's awesome new feature

This live Voice Translate feature during phone calls is quite game-changing and helps break down the language barrier even further. It only works on the Pixel 10 series and later, which means Google can now do this on-device and in near-real time thanks to the advancements made to the Tensor G5 chip. Currently, Voice Translate supports translation between English and the following languages:

French

German

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Just like the new Pixel Journal app, privacy is taken very seriously. Google explicitly states on its support page that no conversation audio or transcription is stored on the device. Conversations are never sent to Google, and neither are they retrievable after the call. The feature works even without an internet connection, further ensuring privacy. Voice Translate can be easily deactivated at any time, or you can turn it off for particular calls.

The Google Pixel 10 is one of the best Android smartphones you can buy today, and features like Voice Translate really help separate it from the competition. The cameras have gotten better, the new chip is more powerful for gaming, and the new AI features are extremely useful.