What you need to know

Google has reportedly opened its Android 16 QPR testing gates to users with its newest Pixel 10 series.

User reports on Reddit suggest as much, as well as an updated Android Beta Program FAQ, which now includes the entire Pixel 10 line up.

Users started signing up earlier this week, which places them right into Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 for the time being.

It's a silent development, but nothing gets past Google Pixel owners, as reports say the latest models can get in on current and upcoming betas.

Users on the GooglePixel subreddit have noticed the company is now allowing the Pixel 10 series to get in on its latest and upcoming Android tests (via Android Police). The OP (original poster) states users can now find their Pixel 10 listed on Google's Android Program page, meaning they can start signing up for the latest test version.

Google has updated its FAQ on its Android Beta Program page. The list has expanded, ranging from the Pixel 6 series all the way to our current Pixel 10.

Consumers with a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold can sign up for the current and future Android 16 QPR beta tests to see what's coming next. One user responding to the Reddit post says they've been able to successfully sign up, so others should find similar experiences.

Android 16 QPR testing for Pixel 10

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you are interested in signing up today, you can find information and a small guide about that on Google's beta program page. More importantly, those who started signing up earlier this week got themselves into Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1. This new test build rolled out shortly after the Made by Google event that brought us the Pixel 10 series. The highlights of the new beta include a dark theme expansion across Android, auto-themed icons, and new developer APIs.

This QPR2 build should evolve into Google's expected December drop for Android. Pixel 10 testers getting involved will have quite a bit of testing to do until we roll into Q4 2025.

Pixel 10 phones aren't settling for just beta access, as Google also started rolling out an update this week to fix some problems. Performance and security were the name of the game in this update, but also a "fuzzy" display issue. This was a widely reported issue from Pixel 10 users, as a glitch would affect their displays for a few minutes and, in some cases, until the user restarted the phone.