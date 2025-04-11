Flip phones are where it's at, and this is one hell of a deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 6

If you haven't already, you need to try a flip phone. I don't mean one of those old junk dumbphones, I mean something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Be warned, though — you might not ever want to go back to a monster slab of glass again.

The great news is that Samsung is making it easy for you with a deal that runs as low as $350 with your trade-in on a brand spanking new Z Flip 6. I can think of a lot of words to describe this one, but the first that comes to mind is crazy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: $1,099.99 From $349.99 with trade-in | $949.99 without Easily one of the best foldable phones on the market today, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a versatile device with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, pocketable form factor, and seven-year software promise. Buy the phone at Samsung today and you'll be eligible for up to $750 of trade-in credit or $150 off if you select No Trade-in. You'll also get access to a few exclusive color variants that you can't find anywhere else!

Sure, you can flip it open like some sort of Star Trek communicator (you can also make Transformer noises when you open and close it), use it in flex mode like a laptop, or just do everything on the small front screen if you like. But that's not why I love them; they make a big phone small when they're closed and that's freaking great.

I picked the Moto Razr because it was cheap, but now the Z Flip 6 can be, too. Having more high-end but cheap phones to choose from is always great. Always.

The one thing I don't like about flippers is that when the battery is gone or you bust the screen, you're screwed. You'll never be able to fix it yourself, and getting it done might cost as much as buying a new one. My solution is to not drop it ever and let all the battery saver smarts in Android do their thing.

You're likely to have a phone to trade in, and Samsung is willing to give you too much money for it if you buy this one. I know the Flip 7 is coming later in the year, but it's going to cost a lot more.

If you want to get yourself a really great phone that folds up so it's easy to tote around in your pocket, give this a look!