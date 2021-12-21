4K on a budget Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Top tier streaming Roku Streaming Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the brand's most powerful streaming media sticks and is more affordable than most 4K streamers on the market. The Fire TV Stick 4K also features a simple and intuitive menu and a comprehensive voice experience via the Alexa Voice Remote. From $30 at Amazon Pros Access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Alexa Voice Remote

Intuitive design Cons No Google Play apps

Requires power adapter

Complicated menu system The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the latest streaming stick from Roku and takes things to the next level, thanks to Dolby Vision picture compatibility. Its sleek design hides easily behind your TV and is praised for its long-range Wi-Fi capabilities. $40 at Roku Pros Dolby Vision picture

Voice remote with TV controls

Long-range Wi-Fi Cons No ethernet port

No headphone jack on remote

Doesn't work as seamlessly with Alexa/Google Home speakers

Both the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K offer high-quality streaming at an affordable price. Both devices also include a Voice Remote, which makes navigating your television and streaming apps easier.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Streaming Stick 4K: Prices and features

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K currently retails for $30, making it one of the most affordable 4K-compatible streaming devices on the market right now. While there are minor differences when comparing the Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K continues to be one of the most powerful streaming sticks and supports streaming in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

The device also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to use your voice to search and launch shows across downloaded apps and control the power and volume on your TV with a single remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Roku Streaming Stick 4K 1080p Full HD ✔️ ✔️ 4K Ultra HD ✔️ ✔️ Dolby Vision (HDR) ✔️ ✔️ Storage 8GB 8GB Memory 1.5 GB 1GB Audio Support Dolby Atmos DTS Digital Surround Size 2.75 x 1.18 x .55 inches 3.7 x 0.8 x 0.45 inches Ports HDMI output, micro-USB for power only HDMI 2.0b, USB for Power & Long-range Wi-Fi receiver

Meanwhile, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also retails for $40 and boasts many of the same features. In addition to streaming Dolby Vision picture and HDR10+, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the most powerful Roku streaming stick and features long-range Wi-Fi capabilities. Like the Alexa Voice Remote, the Roku Voice Remote eliminates the need for an extra TV remote. You can also download the Roku app to your mobile device for an elevated streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Streaming Stick 4K: Who should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is frequently marked down. It can be purchased for $10 to $15 less than the Roku Streaming Stick 4K when it is, making it by far the best option for viewers who want to watch high-resolution content on a budget.

Both devices are equally responsive with a strong internet connection, and both come with voice-enabled remotes that control your TV. However, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a better choice for consumers already familiar with its interface and those who stream the bulk of their content using the Amazon Prime Video app. It's also worth pointing out that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K works a bit more seamlessly with Alexa-enabled devices and Google Home speakers than its Roku counterpart.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Streaming Stick 4K: Who should buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K?

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K features an interface and search function that tends to be a bit more straightforward than the Fire TV Stick 4K, making searching for content to watch a bit easier. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K may also be the better option for viewers who already own and are familiar with Roku devices, whether additional Roku streaming devices, Roku Wireless Speakers, or the Roku Streambar.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K also has the added perk of being compatible with the Roku app, which allows you to listen privately to the content streaming on your TV by listening via headphones connected to your mobile device. It should also be noted that while the Fire TV Stick 4K previously had the advantage of supporting Dolby Vision, that feature was added to Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Streaming Stick 4K: Which device should you buy?

When it comes to picking which streaming stick is the best device for you, it comes down to how much you're willing to pay for the 4K experience.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K provide the highest quality or streaming at an affordable price point, with options to cater to your viewing experience to your particular tastes and preferences. However, it's more likely that you'll find the Amazon offering on sale.

With the latest version of both devices released this month, it's time to weigh your options, check your wallet, and take the streaming stick plunge.

4K on a budget Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - Includes TV controls Stream in 4K for just $30 right now The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes streaming high-quality picture super easy. The device is compatible with the most popular streaming apps and the impressive Alexa Voice Remote. From $30 at Amazon

Top tier streaming Roku Streaming Stick 4K - Black Roku's best streaming stick yet Roku's most powerful streaming stick costs only $40 and offers the best picture possible. The Roku Voice remote also makes navigating apps and controlling your TV super easy. $40 at Roku