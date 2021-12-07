Max everything Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Paved the way Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon's latest and greatest Fire TV Stick checks all of the boxes you could want, and then some. $35 at Amazon Pros Live View picture-in-picture

Faster processor

Alexa Voice Remote included

HDR10 and HDR10+ certified

Wi-Fi 6 support Cons More expensive

Not too many extra features Although it's not on top of the mountain anymore, the Fire TV Stick 4K is still the best option for many. $30 at Amazon Pros 4K HDR and HDR10+ playback

Alexa Voice Remote included

Offers most of the same features at a lower price

Same great design Cons No Wi-Fi 6 support

Unable to use Live View picture-in-picture

It's easy to want to see how the Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. Fire TV Stick 4K stack up against one another as they duke it out for the title of the best Fire TV Stick. But are there enough improvements with Amazon's latest model to warrant an upgrade? Or should you stick with the tried and true TV Stick 4K?

Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. Fire TV Stick 4K: Is the Max enough?

On the face, there doesn't seem to be much difference between the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. Fire TV Stick 4K. Both offer the same great design that just plugs right into an HDMI port on the back of your TV. Amazon includes an Alexa Voice Remote in the box for both models. However, it's here where we start to see some of the differences.

In terms of performance, Amazon integrated a slightly-more powerful processor, with clock speeds up to 1.8GHz compared to the 1.7GHz found on the standard 4K model. To go along with the processor bump, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also includes an extra 0.5GB of RAM, bringing the total up to 2GB. This is just slightly more than the 1.5GB of RAM included with the TV Stick 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Dimensions 99 x 30 x 14mm 99 x 30 x 14mm Processor MediaTek MT8696 MediaTek MT8695 RAM 2GB 1.5GB Storage 8GB 8GB Picture Quality Up to 4K UHD (3840x2160) Up to 4K UHD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision Yes Yes HDR HDR10 / HDR10+ / HLG HDR10 / HDR10+ / HLG Remote 3rd-Gen Alexa Voice Remote 2nd-Gen Alexa Voice Remote Wi-Fi 6 Yes No Live View Picture-in-Picture Yes No

Going back to the remote for a moment, with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon has included an all-new Alexa Voice Remote. This option includes shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, along with a Blue Alexa button at the top and a Live TV button. Meanwhile, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K makes use of the 2nd-Gen Alexa Voice Remote, which lacks all of the extra shortcut buttons but still provides quick access to Alexa.

As for that Live TV button, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max reaches its maximum potential when used with one of the best Alexa-compatible security cameras. Live View Picture-in-Picture makes it possible to see who's at the door without interrupting your favorite movie or show. Amazon has also confirmed that it plans to bring the ability to wireless connect the best Alexa speakers with the Fire TV 4K Max for a truly-immersive Amazon Alexa experience.

We aren't sure what the potential limitations could be for Amazon not to bring some of these features to the Fire TV 4K. But as it currently stands, these features will not be arriving for the last-generation Fire TV Stick. It's a shame, too, because these are some pretty great additional features to have, provided that you are using a smart home security camera.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. Fire TV Stick 4K: Making a choice

The biggest thing that the Fire TV Stick 4K has in its favor is its price. Outside the holiday season, Amazon's last-generation streaming stick is much less expensive than its Max counterpart. But considering how aggressive Amazon is with dropping the price for its various devices, it's a tough call. However, if you don't have any Alexa-compatible security cameras and don't plan to get any, then the Fire TV Stick 4K will handle everything you need.

But if you want the best Fire TV Stick and one of the best streaming devices of the year, then the obvious choice is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It offers faster performance, more RAM, more features, and the 3rd-Generation Alexa Voice Remote. Not to mention the upcoming ability to wirelessly pair your Echo speakers to the streaming stick for a better audio experience.

