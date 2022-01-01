Best security cameras that work with Amazon Alexa 2022

A Wi-Fi-enabled security camera is an excellent way to keep an eye on your home while you're away. If you can find an Alexa-compatible security camera, it makes watching over your home that much easier. For example, you can check in on the pets while you're at work, and in the case of those with built-in microphones, quickly tell your kid that they're supposed to be studying instead of playing video games. With these cameras, you can ask Alexa to show you what is happening at any point in time and connect your cameras to Alexa routines and smart light bulbs for further home automation.

Cream of the crop

The best Alexa devices combine excellent features with ease-of-use and convenience. For a great Alexa-compatible security camera, you really can't go wrong with the Wyze Cam v3 since it's an inexpensive way to start your smart security journey, offering excellent value for the dollar. This is the perfect smart security camera for people who aren't looking for frills but would still like core functionality with Alexa.

If you're looking for a little more in your camera, then sign up for monitoring and grab the Ring Spotlight Cam. The Ring Protect plans are inexpensive, and they come with other awesome features, like Ring Neighborhoods, which send you real-time crime and safety alerts from other Ring users in your area.