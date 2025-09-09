Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google Nest Doorbell 2K retail box leak reveals design, specs, and Gemini branding.

The doorbell supports 2K video, HDR, night vision, two-way audio, and weather resistance.

Packaging notes that some AI features will need a separate subscription plan from Google.

A new series of smart home products from Google is coming soon, and a fresh leak has given us a look at the retail packaging and specs of the upcoming Google Nest Doorbell 2K.

At the Pixel 10 series launch event, Google teased that it would soon unveil new smart home products. Shortly after, the company posted another teaser on X/Twitter saying Gemini is coming to Google Home on October 1, while also teasing the new Nest Cam. Since then, the new Nest products have been spotted in the Google Home app.

Now, a new leak gives us our first look at the Nest Doorbell 2K's box and some of its features. Reddit user one2zerojigawat reportedly got their hands on the smart doorbell nearly three weeks ahead of launch (via Android Authority).

Google Nest Doorbell 2K spotted on shelves

(Image credit: Reddit)

As with other recent Google products, the Nest Doorbell 2K will ship in minimal packaging. The box confirms the official name as "Nest Doorbell 2K" rather than Nest Doorbell 3rd gen. It also shows whether the doorbell is wired or wireless, along with prominent Gemini branding.

On the back, the packaging reveals specs like 2K resolution, HDR video, 166-degree FoV, night vision, two-way audio, and weather resistance. Inside the box, you'll find the doorbell, chime, base plate, a 20-degree wedge, wire connector, and screws/anchors.

The most interesting part of the packaging, though, is a label at the bottom: "Subscription (sold separately) required for certain features, including Gemini and some AI experiences." The exact features we can expect from the new doorbell aren't listed, but it's likely tied to Nest Aware being rebranded as Google Home Premium, alongside a pricier tier called Google Home Premium Advanced.

We still don't know the pricing or availability of the new Nest Doorbell 2K, but with Google set to share updates on Gemini and smart home on October 1, all of the news surrounding Google's new smart home products should be official in just a few days.