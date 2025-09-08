Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Next-gen wired Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Doorbell were uncovered in the Google Home app.

All models are expected to bump video quality up to 2K, a step above the current 1080p standard.

Unlike past generations with built-in batteries, the new models stick to wired power only.

The Google Home app has revealed next-generation wired versions of the Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, and the Nest Doorbell, hinting that Google is about to roll them out soon.

Android Authority dug into the new Google Home v3.40 update and uncovered hints of Google’s next Nest devices. The app’s setup options spell out their names: Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd Gen), Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd Gen), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 3rd Gen).

While the new Nest devices don’t look all that different from the current ones, the latest leak suggests some interesting upgrades under the hood. The big one: all three can now shoot in 2K, a clear step up from the old 1080p quality.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Feature upgrades

The upcoming Nest lineup is set to bring some handy upgrades, including digital zoom with cropping, HDR support, and extended three-hour video previews in the Google Home app. Perhaps the most useful change is local storage, giving each device at least an hour of backup footage if the internet cuts out.

The new models are expected to run on Gemini for Home, Google’s updated AI assistant, taking over from the older Google Assistant.

Interestingly, this lineup is wired-only, a shift from Google’s recent focus on battery-powered gear.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

The leaked images don’t reveal much, just that Google is sticking with the same Nest Cam Indoor design and reusing the familiar Doorbell setup process.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google is also expected to shake up the color lineup. The indoor cam could come in Snow, Berry red, and Hazel; the outdoor version in Snow and Hazel; and the doorbell in Snow, Hazel, and Linen. The bold Berry shade stands out as a fresh change from Google’s usual muted tones.

Google is already hyping its next wave of smart home devices, with an October 1 reveal locked in. What’s still missing from the picture are the key details, like pricing, launch dates, and everything in between.