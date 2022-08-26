Best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals of August 2022

It's official: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals are coming in hot. Now that the smartwatch (and it's smaller sibling, the Galaxy Watch 5) have officially landed on store shelves, people from all over are rushing to get their hands on Samsung's newest flagship wearables.

We were among the lucky few to get our hands on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 ahead of the official release on August 26th, and the smartwatches didn't disappoint. The Pro is basically a dream smartwatch for any outdoor enthusiast, complete with an ultra-durable construction and intelligent GPX tracking capabilities. That being said, with a starting price of $449.99 for the Bluetooth version (or $499.99 for LTE), the Pro is considerably more expensive than most Android smartwatches, so retailers and wireless carriers are offering some creative deals to make the purchase easier on your wallet. Keep reading for all of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals of the month.

Buy the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Get up to $240 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) Send Samsung your old device when buying the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the manufacturer will give you up to $240 in trade-in credit. That could potentially bring the price of the watch down to just $209.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Buy one, get another $430 off (opens in new tab) Not one to be outdone by competing wireless carriers, AT&T offers a deal that'll give you $430 in promo credits over 36 months if you buy two Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches and add an eligible line to your wireless service. It's not quite BOGO, but it's pretty darn close.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Get up to $180 off when you trade in (opens in new tab) Verizon is taking a slightly different approach by offering some enhanced trade-in credit when you send them an old smartwatch and buy the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Up to $180 is up for grabs if you play your cards right, potentially bringing the price of the smartwatch down to $319.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Free $60 gift card, plus trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Best Buy is keeping things simple by giving away a $60 gift card to customers who order the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro through their online store. They also appear to be offering some trade-in opportunities, but it's unclear how much you can actually save if you send them an old device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Buy one, get one FREE when you add a new line (opens in new tab) Heads up, T-Mobile users. Subscribers who add a line to their wireless service and buy a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will receive $499.99 in promo credits that they can to use to buy a second Pro, effectively making it 100% free.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro makes a big deal about its durability, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Check out our list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bands and pick a band that matches your unique personality.